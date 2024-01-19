JANUARY is usually one of the best times to find the best all-inclusive holidays during the summer.

That is because many companies launch new sales, and loveholidays currently has up to 40 per cent off.

With the sale, hundreds of all-inclusive stays cost less than £400pp, including your flights.

The sale also includes deposits from £25pp.

But it doesn’t end there, as monthly payment plans are also available.

The deals include up to £270 savings per person, and the holidays are in some of Brits’ favourite destinations in Spain, Greece, Egypt and Morocco.

The independent travel company has more than 30,000 hotels and ‘500 billion package combinations’ – so there’s something for everyone.

There are also numerous airports around the nation that you can choose from, including Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, and London, to name a few.

The cheapest deal we’ve spotted is in Crete, Greece, costing from £313pp.

The price includes your all-inclusive stay at Rimondi Grand Resort & Spa Hotel.

These are some more all-inclusive deals we’ve found for less than £400pp:

7 nights all-inclusive at Majestic Spa Hotel in Laganas, Zante, Greece – from £365pp

7 nights all-inclusive at Jasmine Palace Resort in Hurghada, Red Sea, Egypt – from £357pp

7 nights all-inclusive at Rodos Palace in Ixia, Rhodes, Greece – from £393pp

7 nights all-inclusive at Sol Barbados in Magaluf, Majorca, Spain – from £399pp

7 nights all-inclusive at Las Piramides in Playa de las Americas, Tenerife, Spain – from £399pp

7 nights all-inclusive at LABRANDA Targa Club Aquapark in Marrakech, Morocco – from £399pp

Loveholidays offers a price match guarantee, so if you find your trip cheaper on another UK-based travel website, they will reimburse the difference.

Trips with loveholidays are covered by ATOL protection.

