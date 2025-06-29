On Tuesday, millions of Canadians will celebrate Canada Day — an event that has taken on greater meaning this year following the surge of national pride in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

CBC News will provide live coverage throughout the day across the country beginning at 6 a.m. ET. Here’s how you can follow:

TV

Heather Hiscox, host of CBC Morning Live, will kick off Canada Day coverage in Charlottetown at 6 a.m. ET on CBC News Network and CBC streaming platforms.

At 10 a.m. ET, CBC News chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault will be live in Ottawa, joined by reporters and special guests, to showcase the Canada Day program from LeBreton Flats Park.

A Canada Day call-in show, inviting people to share their thoughts on what it means to be Canadian in 2025, will get underway at 2 p.m. ET hosted by Saroja Coelho.

David Common and Aarti Pole will take over coverage at 4 p.m. ET to connect with Canadians celebrating across the country.

At 7 p.m. ET, Arsenault and Elamin Abdelmahmoud will host a special concert pre-show featuring interviews with performers and highlighting how Canadians from across the country are standing up for Canada. This will air on CBC News Network, CBC Gem and CBC News digital and streaming platforms.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, we’ll go live to the Canada Day concert from Ottawa. Our special will be hosted across all CBC platforms by Isabelle Racicot and feature a slate of Canadian artists and special guests, including Sarah McLachlan, Randy Bachman, Amanda Marshall and Aasiva.

Radio

Join Caroline Hillier at 6 a.m. ET as she hosts a special radio program celebrating Canadians and what it means to be part of Canada.

Live coverage continues at 11 a.m. ET from Lebreton Flats Park with hosts Piya Chattopadhyay and Abdelmahmoud, following by the Canada Day call-in show hosted by Coelho at 2 p.m. ET.

Damhnait Doyle will host live coverage of the concert special from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.