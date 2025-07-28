Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You’ve probably driven past a Costco and wondered if the membership is really worth it. Bulk savings, big brands, and cult-favorite snacks? Tempting, but that annual fee has held you back. Now there’s an irresistible reason to join: a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* when you purchase a 1-year Gold Star Membership online.

This limited-time offer is open to new Costco members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and those who haven’t been a member for more than 18 months. And while the promotion is straightforward, there are a few key steps you’ll need to follow to actually activate your membership and get that $20 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Here’s how this Costco promotion works

Step 1: Purchase your Gold Star Membership voucher online

Head to the sales page to buy your Costco Gold Star Membership online. Please note that you won’t be able to start shopping in-warehouse or online just yet, but you’re already on your way to savings.

This single purchase not only includes your entry into Costco, but also a complimentary Household Card for another adult living at your address. This means you can share the membership with your spouse, roommate, or adult child without paying anything extra.

Step 2: Redeem your membership before you go

After purchase, you’ll receive an email containing instructions, a link to Costco’s website, and a unique redemption code. This is how you’ll actually redeem the Costco Gold Star Membership online (make sure you provide a valid email address, because you’ll get the $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* there within two weeks!).

Step 3: Pick up your membership card

Head to your local Costco with your ID. They’ll take your picture and create a physical membership card on the spot, so you can start shopping right away.

You don’t want to miss this limited-time Costco membership promotion. Sign up for Gold Star Membership ($65) and receive a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* after redeeming online.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Costco Shop Card

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address and set up auto renewal of your Costco membership on a Visa® card at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to enroll in auto renewal at the time of sign-up, incentives will not be emailed.

Valid only for new members and those whose memberships (Primary and Household) have expired at least 18 months or more. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Not valid for renewal or upgrade of an existing membership. Promotion may not be combined with any other promotion. Digital Costco Shop Card will be emailed to the email address provided by the Primary Member at time of sign-up within 2 weeks to qualifying members. Digital Costco Shop Card is not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Costco is not liable for incentives not received due to entry of an invalid address during sign-up. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at U.S. or Canada Food Court. Neither Costco Wholesale Corporation nor its affiliates are responsible for use of the card without your permission.Use the provided single-use promo code when entering your payment information. A Costco Gold Star Membership is $65 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $65 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary. (Note: You will see a $0.01 deduction on your membership cost after the promo code is entered. This indicates that your promo code has been successfully applied).