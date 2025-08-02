Grow a Garden has just introduced a second prismatic item in the Gear shop, which can increase your plants’ size and mutation chances. It’s a brand-new Grandmaster sprinkler, which is now available in the game.

Even though it’s the rarest gear you can get, the Grandmaster sprinkler is incredibly useful if you’ve got the best plants in your garden. Here’s the guide to get the Grandmaster sprinkler in Grow a Garden and how it works.

Grow a Garden: How to get the Grandmaster Sprinkler



The Grandmaster Sprinkler can be bought from the Gear shop for a massive 50,000,000 Sheckles. The Gear shop is located between the Egg shop and the Crafting station. You can either walk there or use the Recall Wrench to teleport directly to the shop. Once you are near the Eloise NPC, press the E key to interact with her.

You can now browse all the gear in the catalog. If you scroll to the bottom, the Grandmaster Sprinkler appears as the second-to-last item. Because the Grandmaster Sprinkler is a Prismatic rarity, it’s now one of the hardest gears to get, not the Master Sprinkler. It usually won’t show up in the shop most of the time.

Be sure to join one of the Grow a Garden stock Discord servers and enable notifications for updates on when the sprinkler is available. If you don’t want to wait, you can just purchase the sprinkler for 299 Robux.

Grow a Garden: How to use Grandmaster Sprinkler



For using the Grandmaster Sprinkler, there is no unique rule or technique. It works in the same way as any other sprinkler in the game. Search for the Grandmaster Sprinkler in your backpack and click to equip it. After you move to your plot, hover the mouse pointer on the location where you want to place it.In the next step, click the left mouse button to place the Grandmaster Sprinkler, along with all the other sprinklers, and exit the game to see its complete effect when you return.

Should you purchase Grandmaster Sprinkler?



The Grandmaster Sprinkler is a unique item and worth it if you want to get rich fast in the game. Hold onto it until you’ve planted some of the top seeds in Grow a Garden.

Once you have plants like Bone Blossom, Candy Blossom, Maple Apple, or Tranquil Bloom, place the sprinkler right in the center to boost all your high-tier plants. This will help your crops grow bigger fruits and increase the odds of getting mutations.

Grow a Garden: FAQs

Q1. How is the Grandmaster sprinkler helpful?

Ans: The grandmaster sprinkler helps plants grow large fruits and increases the chances of mutations.

Q2. How to get the Grandmaster sprinkler

Ans: To get the grandmaster sprinkler, players can go to the Gear Shop and spend 100,000,000 Sheckles or 299 Robux.

