This year has seen the cost of living crisis continue, with many households grappling with rising debt.

The Money Charity says that UK households owed £1,846billion at the end of October 2023, the latest figures available. That is a rise of £22.5billion in a year, or an extra £423 per adult.

The average person in the country has £4,125 of unsecured debt, which does not take mortgages or secured loans into account.

StepChange director of external affairs Richard Lane said: ‘Our latest polling has shown just how difficult the last two years has been on people’s finances, with one in four people now saying they will struggle to afford Christmas this year.

‘Combined with the increase in energy bills from January, stubbornly high interest rates could spell further financial difficulties for both mortgage holders and renters well into 2024 and beyond.’

Take stock: The first step in tackling debt is to make a budget of money going in and out

But there is help and advice available for those struggling with debt.

If you are in debt, or worried for someone who is, This Is Money has spoken to experts and rounded up five pieces of advice on how to pay off what you owe in 2024.

1. Make a monthly budget

Experts agree that the first step in dealing with debt is to take stock of the money you have coming in and out each month.

Andrew Hagger, of personal finance experts MoneyComms, said: ‘Without knowing exactly where you are financially, it is difficult to make plans.

‘People often don’t know exactly what they owe, and when they take a guess they often aren’t anywhere near.’

When in debt it is crucial to identify exactly how much you owe to which companies, what the repayment deadlines are, and how much interest you are being charged.

It is also important to work out your other regular costs, and how much money you have coming in to deal with all this.

This is Money’s household budget calculator lets you input your salary and regular expenses to work out your monthly income and outgoings.

2. Can you bring in any extra cash?

If your normal disposable income won’t cover your debts, you might be able to increase it in the short term.

If you are in work, the obvious way to do this is to look for a better-paid job, seek a promotion or work more hours – though this is not possible for everyone.

You could also try using cashback websites such as TopCashback or selling unwanted clothes and household items, StepChange said.

If you’ve recently seen a reduction in your income, for example because you’re working on reduced hours or have been made redundant, you may also be able to claim Government support.

The Government has a benefits calculator that works out if you are owed any extra financial help.

3. Can you make any savings?

There are many ways to save money, and anything you save can be put towards those debt repayments.

It could be as simple as doing your food shop at a cheaper supermarket, checking if you’re eligible for a social tariff on your water bill, gas and electricity costs or broadband, and cancelling unnecessary subscriptions.

Hagger said: ‘Check if you are still paying any unwanted subscriptions, direct debits and so on.’

What to do if you are in mortgage arrears The first thing to do is speak to your mortgage lender. They might be able to offer you a break from paying your mortgage, to give you breathing space. If you are on a repayment mortgage, some lenders may let you swap to an interest-only deal, which means paying less per month as you are not paying off the loan, just the interest. Mortgage lenders may also let you extend the term of your mortgage. This means your monthly payments drop, but you will repay more in the long term. <!- – ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/us/money/moneybills/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_1 – ->

4. Prioritise repayments

Once you have done all this, you may be able to pay off all your debt within a few months. But if you cannot, StepChange said there are further steps to take.

Certain types of debts should be more of a priority, as the consequence of not paying them is more serious than others. These can include your rent, mortgage, energy bills and council tax, among others.

Once you have paid off these costs, try to pay off the minimum on every debt you have. This will stop what you owe getting any larger as interest racks up.

As soon as you have managed that, focus on paying off the debt with the highest interest and charges first. If you have several different debts, consolidating them into one can help get a grip on them.

The most popular way to do this is with a 0 per cent interest credit card. These cards charge no interest at all for a limited period.

These can help with getting out of debt, as any balances moved onto a 0 per cent card do not build up interest for a certain period.

This lets you pay off debts without interest racking up, helping you get out of debt quicker. Then you have to be sure you can pay off the debt before the 0 per cent period ends, or you will start paying interest again.

Try not to use the card for spending or taking cash out, and make sure you make the minimum repayments, as otherwise you can lose the 0 per cent interest benefit.

There are a few hurdles to getting a 0 per cent card. Hagger said: ‘Trying to refinance can be tricky. You can still get 0 per cent balance transfer credit cards but you may need to have good credit first.’

First off, you have to get accepted. The exact terms of these cards will vary slightly depending on your financial circumstances, such as your salary, credit score and how much you spend on bills.

But even if a credit card is advertised at 0 per cent interest, there may be a fee to pay when you move money on to it. These are called ‘balance transfer fees’.

Some banks offer credit cards with no balance transfer fees, such as Barclaycard and HSBC. But again, bear in mind providers offer different deals to different people.

What to do if you are struggling with energy bills If you can’t afford your energy bills, regulator Ofgem has three steps to follow. 1) Speak to your energy firm – it may set up a payment plan, give you a hardship grant or give you more time to pay 2) See what help is out there – in addition to energy firms’ schemes and grants, the Government has several cost of living payments you might qualify for. Citizens Advice has a full list 3) Get proper advice – speak to an organisation such as the Money Advice Service, National Debtline or StepChange <!- – ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/us/money/moneybills/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_2 – ->

5. Don’t wait to get help

Even if you have tried all the above and it has not worked, you can still get help to get out of debt.

Dean Butler, managing director for retail direct at Standard Life, said: ‘If you’re concerned about debt, there are resources available to help you.

‘MoneyHelper has lots of guidance on how to deal with money you owe. For example, there’s information to help you figure out which debts to tackle first, and the website can point you in the direction of professionals you could talk to for free.’

These organisations may be able to help:

Money Helper – 0800 011 3797 or online

National Debtline – 0808 808 4000 or online

StepChange – 0800 138 1111 or online

Citizens Advice – 0808 223 1133 or online