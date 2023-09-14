Paintballs are Monster Hunter Now resources that allow you to take down big hunts you may have missed while walking around, even if they’re not nearby.

There are two different types of Paintballs — becoming available once you complete “Prologue 3: The Secret to Strength” in the main story — which can be obtained in different ways.

Our guide explains what Paintballs do and how to get more of them in Monster Hunter Now.

What are Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now?

As you walk around, you may run into big monsters that you don’t really want to take down at that exact moment.

With pink regular Paintballs , you can manually mark the large hunts so you can fight them later.

, you can manually mark the large hunts so you can fight them later. Your Palico can also automatically hit them with blue Palico Paintballs, marking them and allowing you to fight them for a few days or so on your own time. (We’ve had marked monsters last for up to 48 hours.) The strength of these tagged monsters will be random.

This is great if you’re walking around or commuting, as your Felyne buddy will mark large hunts that you may miss otherwise, even if your app is closed (though your Adventure Sync needs to be on). While driving on a trip to errands, I got several notifications that my cat friend marked big hunts for me.

How to get more Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now

Every day, you get three blue Palico Paintballs for free, at a maximum of three at a time. Based on our gameplay, there isn’t a way to buy more Palico Paintballs, and any unused Paintballs won’t roll over to the next day.

Image: Capcom/Niantic via Polygon

You can purchase pink regular Paintballs (the manual Paintballs you mark yourself) from the shop at a rate of 180 gems for one and 900 gems for five. You can also get pink Paintballs rewards from certain Hunter Ranks.

Those familiar with Pokémon Go can equate the earn-ability of these to raid passes: blue Palico Paintballs are like the orange free raid passes, and pink ones are like the green paid passes.