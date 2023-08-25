Find Facebook Marketplace by clicking the Marketplace icon in the Facebook website or app.

If you don’t see Marketplace, try logging out and back in to Facebook.

Facebook Marketplace is only available to users 18 and older in supported countries.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



Facebook Marketplace is a free feature that allows users to buy, sell, and trade items with people nearby — kind of like a garage sale, but online. Here, you’ll find all kinds of items for sale, both big and small, cheap (even free) and expensive.

In this guide, we go over how to access Facebook Marketplace on a browser or the mobile app, some troubleshooting tips, reasons why Marketplace may not be available to you, and how to sell items on Facebook Marketplace.

Important: Facebook Marketplace is available to users 18 and older in most countries, including the US and Canada. For a full list of supported countries, see the footer at the bottom of the official Facebook Marketplace page.

How to access Facebook Marketplace

Accessing Facebook Marketplace is typically a straightforward process. If you’re on Facebook desktop, you can access Facebook Marketplace by clicking the Marketplace icon in the main menu located on the left side of the screen.

Insider





If you’re using the Facebook app, “Marketplace” is one of the menu options visible on the Home screen. Tap “Marketplace” to open Facebook Marketplace.

Insider





Alternatively, Marketplace can be accessed on mobile devices from the Menu icon, located in the bottom right corner of the screen on iPhone and top right on Android. Tap Menu, then tap Marketplace to open Facebook Marketplace.

Insider





If you’re not seeing Facebook Marketplace when you’re logged into Facebook, here are a few things you can try:

Log out of Facebook, then log back in.

Uninstall the Facebook app, then reinstall it.

Change your Facebook profile region to a country that supports Marketplace. To do this, edit your profile and change your current city.

If you have a new Facebook account, use it regularly to help prove to Facebook that it’s a real account. Like and comment on posts, share photos, and add friends.

Visit the Facebook Marketplace website via a direct URL.

Why can’t I access Facebook Marketplace?

If you’re unable to access Facebook Marketplace, even after following the steps outlined in the previous section, there are a few potential reasons why:

Age: Facebook Marketplace is only available to Facebook users 18 and over.

Facebook Marketplace is only available to Facebook users 18 and over. Region: Marketplace is available in most, but not all, countries. If your current location is set to a country that doesn’t currently offer Facebook Marketplace, the icon won’t appear.

Marketplace is available in most, but not all, countries. If your current location is set to a country that doesn’t currently offer Facebook Marketplace, the icon won’t appear. Device: Facebook Marketplace only works on desktop, the iPhone 5 and later models, Android, and iPads.

Facebook Marketplace only works on desktop, the iPhone 5 and later models, Android, and iPads. Age of account: If you have a new Facebook account, Marketplace might not immediately be available to you.

If you have a new Facebook account, Marketplace might not immediately be available to you. Infrequent use: Facebook’s main menu shows shortcuts to the features you use most. If you never or rarely use Facebook Marketplace, the icon may disappear. You can see more menu options by selecting “See more.”

Facebook’s main menu shows shortcuts to the features you use most. If you never or rarely use Facebook Marketplace, the icon may disappear. You can see more menu options by selecting “See more.” Access revoked: If you’ve violated Facebook policies when using Marketplace, your access to the service can be taken away.

How to sell on Facebook Marketplace

To sell something on Facebook Marketplace, open Marketplace and select Create new listing.

Our guide to selling on Facebook Marketplace provides an overview of how to sell on Facebook Marketplace.

How to buy on Facebook Marketplace

To buy something on Facebook Marketplace, open Marketplace and select your location to see items for sale in your area. The location setting is next to Today’s picks.

Insider





Select items of interest and read the description. Look for indications in the photo of the quality of the item, and consider whether it is within your price range.

Message the seller with any questions you have about the item that aren’t answered in the description.

You may want to confirm various details with the seller before you make an offer to buy an item. These details could include the seller’s preferred payment method and any pickup, dropoff, or delivery details. Sellers will sometimes proactively list these details in the item listing.

To make an offer, confirm with the seller that the item is still available and offer the price you’re willing to pay. Whether or not a seller is willing to negotiate on the advertised price will depend on the seller’s preferences.

Warning: Facebook Marketplace scams are common, whether you’re buying or selling items. Familiarize yourself with the red flags of a scam.