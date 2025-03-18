Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s a big difference between an employee completing tasks and one taking full ownership of their work. One is engaged, and the other is invested. An engaged employee meets expectations, follows instructions and completes the job. An invested employee looks beyond the task, asks why it matters and seeks ways to improve results.

When I founded ButterflyMX in 2014, I quickly realized that the challenge isn’t getting employees to do their jobs; it’s getting them to care about the outcomes as much as you do. You can assign responsibilities, set deadlines and track performance, but actual ownership can’t be forced. It has to be cultivated.

Teams with invested employees perform better, collaborate more effectively and drive real business growth. When employees take ownership, they stop working just for a paycheck and start working purposefully. Ownership isn’t just something a few high-achievers are born with; it’s something any manager can intentionally build into their team culture. Let’s break down how to make that shift happen.

Why employees don’t take ownership (and how to change that)

If you want employees to take ownership, you must understand why they’re not doing it already. Most of the time, it’s not a lack of motivation; something in the workplace culture prevents it.

1. Lack of clarity = lack of ownership

No one can take ownership of something that hasn’t been clearly defined. If employees don’t fully understand their roles, responsibilities or how success is measured, they’ll hesitate to take initiative. Instead of stepping up, they’ll wait for direction.

Fix it:

Define roles, responsibilities and goals with precision.

Ensure every employee knows what’s expected of them and how their contributions fit the bigger picture.

Set clear KPIs that measure success beyond just “doing the work.”

Establish ownership at the start of a project. Who is responsible for what, and how will progress be tracked?

2. No room for decision-making

If employees feel their input doesn’t matter, they won’t exceed the minimum requirements. Ownership is about having a say in how the work gets done.

Fix it:

Give employees the autonomy to make meaningful decisions.

Instead of dictating every step, allow team members to have a voice in processes that affect them.

Ask their opinions: “How do you think we should approach this?”

Give them the freedom to test their solutions.

3. Fear of failure kills initiative

If employees fear that mistakes will be punished, they’ll play it safe. No one takes ownership of something when they feel a misstep could damage their reputation or career. Fear crushes initiative.

Fix it:

Normalize failure as part of the growth process.

Shift the mindset from “failure is bad” to “failure is data.”

When something doesn’t go as planned, ask: “What can we learn from this?”

Encourage problem-solving over blame. Help employees troubleshoot and improve instead of shutting them down.

Strategies to foster ownership in your team

If you want employees to take ownership, you must allow them to do so. Ownership doesn’t happen by accident; it’s built through a culture that encourages initiative, rewards accountability and gives people the autonomy to take charge.

1. Involve employees in goal-setting

People are more committed to goals they help create. If goals are dictated from the top down, employees may comply, but they won’t feel personally invested.

Shift from setting goals for your team to setting them with your team:

Instead of handing down quarterly KPIs, hold a strategy session where employees define their key objectives.

Ask: “What do you think is a realistic but ambitious goal?” and “What do you need to succeed?”

Guide the conversation, but let employees define their success metrics.

2. Give employees a say in how work gets done

Micromanagement is the fastest way to kill ownership. If employees feel like they have no control over their work, they’ll stop taking initiative and wait for instructions.

Shift from managing tasks to managing outcomes:

Instead of prescribing every detail of how a project should be executed, clearly define the desired result and let employees figure out the best way to achieve it.

Ask: “What approach do you think would work best?” and empower them to test their ideas.

Be available for support, but don’t step in unless they need guidance.

3. Hold people accountable

Ownership thrives in environments where accountability is clear but supportive. If accountability only happens when something goes wrong, employees will avoid responsibility rather than embrace it.

Implement weekly check-ins focused on progress and solutions:

Replace “Why isn’t this done yet?” with “What roadblocks are slowing you down?”

Make check-ins collaborative. Focus on problem-solving and strategy adjustments rather than just status updates.

Encourage employees to reflect on their progress: “What’s working well? What would you change next time?”

4. Recognize and reward ownership

People repeat what gets recognized. If you only reward hitting targets, employees will focus on numbers. If you also reward initiative and accountability, employees will take more ownership.

Publicly highlight employees who show ownership, not just those who hit goals:

Call out employees in team meetings who proactively solved a problem or took initiative on a project.

Send a quick Slack or email shout-out to acknowledge when someone demonstrates ownership.

Reward behaviors, not just results: “I appreciate how you took the lead on this; it made a big impact.”

Getting employees to take ownership isn’t about demanding more; it’s about giving them the confidence, clarity and autonomy to commit fully. When employees feel empowered to make decisions, take the initiative and see their impact, they stop working to check boxes and start working purposefully. They don’t wait for direction; they step up, problem-solve and drive results.