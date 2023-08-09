Pandirna is a Tiefling girl you find inside a locked shed in Baldur’s Gate 3 . She’s guarding crates inside a locked shed at the Emerald Grove, but she seems to be in a spot of bother and can’t use her legs. The conversation you have with her can go several ways, so it’s worth knowing what your options are beforehand.

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of choices. Picking the wrong dialogue option can have unexpected consequences (hi Gandrel !) and it’s impossible to know the outcome of every decision you make or any repercussions that might affect the story later on. Saving frequently can take some of the pressure off but if you don’t want to leave it to chance, here’s how to help Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Pandirna: How to help the Tiefling girl

Image 1 of 2 Pandirna’s location. (Image credit: Larian Studios) The first set of choices your given. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

Pandirna isn’t someone you’re going to stumble across unless you start poking around locked buildings. She can be found inside a locked shed in the Emerald Grove but you’ll need to be careful of the guards patrolling the area as they can get quite annoyed if they catch you picking the lock of the door.

Once safely inside, a cutscene will play and you’ll be introduced to a very annoyed Pandirna. Speak to her inside the shed and you’ll be given several options.

I’m just looking around. [Insight] Study her face and try to read her emotions. [Persuasion] Don’t worry. I’m here to help. [Deception] I’m afraid I can’t. I’ve been placed in charge of this area. [Intimidation] Hush, girl. Another word and I’ll snap your neck. Attack her.

Image 1 of 2 Shadowheart’s Lesser Restoration spell works. (Image credit: Larian Studios) Shadowheart using the spell on Pandirna. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

If you choose I’m just looking around, she’ll tell you to leave and eventually shout for guards. Attacking her obviously has a similar effect so you want to pick either Insight, Persuasion, or Deception as they all lead to the same outcome. If you choose Intimidation, the conversation will end.

You’ll learn that she drank a potion to make her stronger but instead, it’s taken the use of her legs and paralysed them so she can’t get up or walk. You can use a spell or item that cures paralysis to help her—Shadowheart’s cleric spell, Lesser Restoration works here.

She’ll thank you, get up, and say you’re welcome to hang around but not to touch anything. If you chose Deception on the first dialogue choice, you can freely take whatever is in the containers in the shed. There’s nothing particularly valuable here but the chest behind where Pandirna was sitting gives you some gold and a Cabinet Key which opens the Alchemist’s cabinet to the right.