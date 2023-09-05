Six years ago, Harvard withdrew admissions offers from 10 high school seniors it had previously accepted. School officials had gotten wind of jokes circulating on the students’ private Facebook group — memes that made light of school shootings and found hilarity in the Holocaust, among other repellant takes — and reversed course. After the George Floyd murder in 2020, more young people who had posted racist or apparently bigoted posts in their youth faced similar punishment when sleuths unearthed and shared their online offenses. A prominent New York Times story spread the word to ambitious kids and anxious parents: be careful what you say online, because it never goes away.

Author and media/technology guru Devorah Heitner heard all about it. Panicked parents approached her and asked, how can I keep my kid from going viral for all the wrong reasons? Heitner’s latest book, Growing Up In Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World, addresses these and other concerns related to kids’ use and misuse of social media, as well as the subversive impact of surveillance culture. Heitner wants to help young people and their parents better navigate the digital universe.

But first, let’s be clear about the likely downstream impact of foolish or cruel social media posts on college admissions. Most applicants needn’t agonize about an old SnapChat shot or Facebook message derailing their college dreams; admissions officers barely have the time to review the applications on their desks, let alone comb through ancient Instagram posts. What’s more important is that kids don’t get the message from the grown-ups in their lives that what matters is not getting caught. “I’d worry much more about kids who think genocide is funny than that they didn’t get into Harvard,” Heitner told me. Better to think about children’s character — what kind of teammate or classmate or citizen they are — than on the consequences of a callous post.

What parents should be worried about, or at least attentive to, are subterranean violations of privacy: social media companies scooping up seemingly innocuous data, filtering it through their algorithms, and turning it back on kids to drive consumption. Parents also need to pay attention to creepy sexual harassment on Instagram, which has become routine for girls. Though common, few kids will tell their parents.

Heitner’s advice to parents is grounded in mentorship and communication. “We want our kids to make good decisions, even when we are not right there,” she writes. “Mentoring is better than monitoring if we want to set our kids up for success.” She offers these and other suggestions to parents looking for guidance: