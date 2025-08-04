Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your email marketing doesn’t factor in Gen Z, it may not be working as well as you think. Yes, Generation Z – born between 1997 and 2012 – spends hours on social media. They binge short-form content and skip anything that doesn’t grab them in five seconds.

But they also use email more than you think. In a recent ZeroBounce survey, 36% said they check their inboxes for fear of missing out on brand deals and job offers. That makes email one of the few channels where brands like yours can still create a sense of urgency and exclusivity, without getting lost in the noise.

Here are five ways to make your emails worth opening and build loyalty with Gen Z.

Start with an audit

Auditing your email marketing performance once a quarter is a smart move, no matter which generations you’re targeting. It gives you a clear view of what works, so you can focus your efforts and budget on what counts.

When analyzing your metrics, see what stands out:

What types of emails get the most engagement?

Do short emails get more clicks on your calls-to-action (CTAs)?

How do image-heavy messages perform compared to plain text?

The goal is to understand what your subscribers respond to so you can do more of that. Once you have the full picture, you can zoom in on Gen Z and think of fresh ways to make your email marketing speak to them.

Give them a reason to open – and do it fast

We all scan subject lines to decide whether an email is worth our time, but Gen Z takes that habit to the next level. That means you have to get their attention right away by making sure your subject lines deliver value upfront.

Are you running a discount or offering early access to a new product or service? Put that right in your subject – and don’t forget the preview text. Those extra few words that populate next to the subject can make or break your engagement.

Be clear, be specific, and lead with the benefit. “20% off ends tonight” or “Early access for subscribers only” will outperform vague, overly branded messaging every time.

Create a sense of community

Like all of us, Gen Z is always looking for a good deal. But if you want better results, use every email you send to create a sense of connection and community. Gen Z, more than other generations, wants to feel like they’re part of something, so this approach is more likely to resonate.

Give them exclusive and early access to your products and events. You can even brand your email list and name it to make it feel more like a club. Everyone loves feeling like an insider, but that sense of belonging can turn Gen Z into loyal brand advocates.

Ditch the corporate speak

Long emails packed with corporate jargon are the fastest way to get Gen Zers to unsubscribe. If you want them by your side, talk to them like a real person. That doesn’t mean you need to mimic their lingo – that can backfire if it doesn’t align with your brand voice. But dropping the buzzwords and cutting the fluff will earn you points with Gen Z.

It’s tempting to rely on AI tools to do the writing for you, but make sure your emails still sound human. If you’re not sure, test them with your team. You’ll almost always get one piece of feedback that makes it better and more authentic.

Make it easy to read (especially on mobile)

Gen Z is reading your emails on their phones – between classes, during their lunch break or while walking their dog. If your message looks like a wall of text, they may tune out within seconds.

Want to keep them moving from one sentence to the next? Don’t be afraid of short paragraphs and bold subheadings — they help guide the eye. Also, remember to test your emails and check if the layout renders nicely on mobile and that your subject lines don’t get cut off. That tiny preview window matters more than you think.

Bonus tip: Don’t send emails just to stay on schedule

Emailing your subscribers regularly is smart – it helps your brand build awareness, and it’s also healthy for your email deliverability. But before you send an email, take a moment to ask: Is this email actually worth it for my audience?

Don’t send messages just because it’s “time” to send something. You may end up sending fewer emails, but they’ll be more relevant. Do that consistently, and your brand will be more memorable and stand out in even the busiest inboxes.

