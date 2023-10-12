Former Republican George Conway said Democrats need to wage a “psychological war” against Donald Trump until it makes him so “crazy” that he violates court orders, the New Republic reports.

Said Conwaay: “I think you have to wage psychological war on Donald Trump. I don’t think the Democrats have ever attacked Trump enough.”

He added: “He knows he’s not that smart, he knows he’s not that rich, he knows that he’s not that good. And so, if you go and attack him for the things he knows he is not deep down, it makes him crazy. He’s not that far from his bursting point.”

One more benefit: “The more he gets attacked the more he will talk about things he shouldn’t be talking about. I think you could even get him thrown into jail, by running the right ad.”

