Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re anything like me, as Q2 2025 begins, you’re performing that familiar dance: reconciling ambitious January strategies with sobering implementation realities. Those pristine PowerPoint frameworks looked flawless during planning season. How are they holding up for three months?

During my career leading marketing initiatives, I’ve witnessed a persistent disconnect between meticulously crafted plans and their actual execution. This phenomenon, commonly known as the “execution gap,” represents that murky territory between boardroom presentation and frontline implementation where brilliant strategies go to die.

What’s really happening?

Looking at today’s business landscape, I see execution challenges on two fronts:

Macro challenges: The economic climate remains uncertain. The new administration is implementing policy changes, particularly on trade. Inflation and interest rates remain elevated. C-suites have grown cautious, and demand is softening in certain industries.

Micro challenges: Executives have settled into their strategic initiatives. Many involve technology, data and AI. Some have gained traction, while others have lost momentum or are stalled entirely. Despite strong alignment at the leadership level, change is failing to materialize on the front lines.

In response, most organizations shift priorities, reallocate budgets or adjust timelines — changes that ripple throughout the enterprise. For properly integrated marketing teams, these ripples demand quick strategic pivots that can either enable execution or derail it entirely.

The root causes behind failed execution

So, what exactly causes these persistent gaps between strategy and results? After years in the trenches, I’ve identified five critical factors that consistently derail even the best marketing plans:

Resources: Organizations often misjudge what resources and capacity they’ll need and when. Budget shortfalls can sometimes be addressed, but it’s usually the human bandwidth (particularly middle management) that is most damaging to timelines. Talent: We’re in an era where subject matter expertise is critical. Perhaps you underestimated the internal talent requirements. Maybe recruitment of new talent is going slower than anticipated, or that third-party assistance you were counting on has fizzled. Training: You may have overlooked knowledge gaps in your organization, leaving downstream teams uncertain how to engage. Strategies often remain high level and don’t get operationalized into actionable steps. Culture: Habits, norms and comfort zones resist change, especially if the strategy challenges long-held ways of working. Organizations often aren’t prepared to embrace change and lack the appropriate context. Alignment: Any form of misalignment – whether from lack of executive buy-in, office politics or lack of discipline – will greatly harm implementation. Additionally, daily job responsibilities can often conflict with strategic objectives.

However, identifying these root causes is just the beginning. The real question is: how do we effectively translate boardroom strategies into frontline action?

Related: Strategy Vs. Execution: Which Is More Important to Your Company’s Success?

My approach to closing the gap

Having spent my career focused on that critical middle ground where strategies either gain momentum or fade into obscurity, I’ve found Patrick Lencioni’s 6 Types of Working Genius model transformative for my thinking. More often than not, this is ground zero of the gap.

He calls this middle ground “activation,” which requires special skills that put strategies in motion. And since leaning into these activation skills, I’ve realized my greatest job as marketing leader isn’t always to come up with the big ideas — rather, it’s to nurture the storyline and steer the ship.

This starts with distilling clear objectives, gaining cross-functional alignment and socializing the initiative broadly across the enterprise — all while defending against the countless distractions that derail execution, and creating a loop that fuels fast feedback and adaptation.

When done properly, this approach creates a virtuous cycle where strategy informs execution, and execution refines strategy. But even with this approach, I’ve found that complex strategies often need simplification to be truly effective.

A one-page solution to a complex problem

Strategies often fail because they’re too complex and lack translation into operational reality. Over time, I’ve developed a simple yet powerful tool: the one-page execution plan. For every major initiative, I distill my strategy into a single page that project teams can easily understand and act upon.

Here’s what goes into a one-page execution plan:

Objective: What are we trying to achieve? How does it connect to organizational strategy?

What are we trying to achieve? How does it connect to organizational strategy? Key Metrics: What does success look like?

What does success look like? Priority Actions: What are the 3-5 most important execution steps?

What are the 3-5 most important execution steps? Owners and Deadlines: Who’s responsible for what and by when?

Who’s responsible for what and by when? Fast Track Adjustments: What levers can teams adjust in real time?

This approach works because it systematically dismantles all five execution barriers: it clarifies resource needs, identifies talent requirements, serves as a training tool, builds cultural buy-in and creates cross-functional alignment.

Related: As a Leader, Take These 5 Steps to Bridge the Gap Between Innovation and Execution

Turning a failing strategy into success

When I stepped into my role at The Joint Chiropractic, I inherited what appeared to be a sound digital marketing strategy for driving new patient acquisition. On paper, it checked all the right boxes. In reality? Monthly patient volumes had plateaued, and franchisees were growing increasingly skeptical of our marketing approach.

The diagnosis revealed execution failures on multiple fronts:

Marketing and operations weren’t aligned on follow-up processes, resulting in leads going cold due to slow response times

Our franchisees were drowning in disconnected reports that fragmented insights and made decision-making taxing

Our solution focused on execution mechanics rather than strategy overhaul. We implemented weekly cross-functional standups to break down silos, integrated automated email and SMS follow-ups to ensure leads received responses within minutes instead of hours, and simplified our marketing playbook to make it actionable at the local level. We trained front-desk staff on conversion-focused scripts and streamlined metrics into a single real-time dashboard. Finally, we scheduled quarterly business reviews with regional directors to raise awareness and solidify the feedback loop.

The transformation was remarkable: new patient acquisition increased by 35%, lead-to-patient conversion jumped from 18% to 42%, and franchisee adoption of our marketing playbook exceeded 80%.

Related: 4 Steps to Successful Execution of a Strategy

Beyond PowerPoint: The execution difference

But, this wasn’t just a one-time success story. Throughout my career, I’ve seen how addressing execution failures delivers remarkable returns. Even modest improvements typically yield 50-150% ROI, while major overhauls can reach 500%. The math is simple: better execution accelerates revenue (10-25% faster speed to market), reduces inefficiencies (15-20% lower costs) and improves customer engagement (10-15% higher retention).

As we navigate the remainder of 2025, successful marketing leaders will focus less on perfect strategies and more on building effective translation layers between PowerPoint and frontline implementation. Nobody loves those decks more than I do – but the magic happens when slides transform into action.

The question isn’t whether your marketing strategies will face execution challenges – it’s how prepared you are to close the gap when they do. Start with your own one-page execution plan, and watch how quickly your January strategies deliver impressive results.

Want to read more stories like this? Subscribe to Money Makers, our free newsletter packed with creative side hustle ideas and successful strategies. Sign up here.