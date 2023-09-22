Transforming Corporate Training With Generative AI

Ever sat through a corporate training session and felt like you were learning ancient hieroglyphics when all you were looking for was some Excel tips? We get it. Corporate learning can sometimes feel disconnected from your role, leaving you wondering if the time invested will eventually yield tangible results. It doesn’t have to be this way. Generative AI is reshaping the corporate learning experience by offering personalized and compelling content designed specifically for individuals and teams. AI can analyze how you and your colleagues actually work, the tools and systems you use, the challenges you face, and your key priorities. It examines the tools and systems you rely on, identifies the challenges you encounter, and understands your top priorities. Gone are the days of corporate learning roulette. With generative AI, you get customized training that hits the bullseye every time.

How Generative AI Enhances Corporate Learning And Training

1. Personalized Learning Experiences

We each bring our distinct skills, experiences, and quirks to the table. Generative AI takes this puzzle seriously and uses its advanced algorithms to turn learning into something relevant and meaningful. These “digital matchmakers” study your profile thoroughly, from your job role to how long you have been around, or even analyze your job performance to see where you shine and where you might need a little extra boost.

These paths are not arbitrary; they are meticulously designed to pinpoint and cater to the specific needs of each employee so as they tread these paths, the content they encounter is not only relevant but immediately applicable to their roles. Generative AI also has the ability to construct lifelike virtual simulations that replicate real-world scenarios, offering learners a secure and supervised setting for refining their skills.

2. Real-Time Feedback And Assessment

Generative AI is more than just performance metrics—it provides a roadmap for growth. As employees engage with learning material, their progress is observed with a perceptive eye. This tool has the ability to constantly analyze your understanding of the material, providing personalized feedback to help you improve in areas where you may be struggling.

Say, if an employee stumbles upon a concept or task, generative AI swiftly intervenes. It suggests supplemental resources, be it additional modules, peer collaborations, or expert-led webinars. It knows what you need to succeed, and it’s not a waste of time. So no more waiting until the end of a chapter or module to figure out where you stand—you’ll have a real-time, interactive learning experience that’s tailored to your needs.

3. Dynamic Content Generation

The term “dynamic” itself implies that something is in a constant state of flux, moving and shifting in ways that can’t always be anticipated. Here, engagement is your holy grail. Generative AI, with its ability to churn out an array of learning materials, ensures that this grail is not only within reach but also brimming with refreshing content.

You’ve been tasked with training a diverse team, each member with distinct learning preferences. Some thrive on written materials, while others are visual learners craving interactive experiences. Generative AI is your content wizard, adept at catering to every learner’s whim. From interactive quizzes that tickle the intellect to engaging videos that transform complex concepts into digestible visual narratives, generative AI ensures that content never grows stale or repetitive, preventing the dreaded monotony that often accompanies routine learning modules.

4. Enhanced Learning Retention

Traditional learning often results in the dreaded “forgetting curve”—learners forget a significant portion of what they’ve studied within days. Generative AI combats this by employing techniques like spaced repetition and microlearning. It schedules review sessions at optimal intervals to reinforce what employees have learned, leading to better knowledge retention.

Microlearning, another facet of this approach, breaks down complex topics into bite-sized, easily digestible pieces. Think enjoying a delicious five-course meal one small plate at a time, rather than attempting to devour the entire meal in one sitting. Generative AI serves up these bite-sized portions, making learning more manageable and enjoyable.

5. Accessible And Inclusive Learning

Traditional methods sometimes leave employees struggling to access learning materials, especially those with disabilities or language barriers. Generative AI doesn’t play favorites; it makes learning accessible to all. These tools prioritize user-friendliness, guaranteeing their accessibility to people with different levels of technical proficiency. Moreover, language is no longer a barrier either. Generative AI can easily translate content into various languages, allowing global teams to learn in their preferred tongue. Practices like these embody the principles of genuine inclusivity while ensuring that knowledge is available to all, anytime, anywhere.

Next Steps

It is safe to say that today, the tools needed to achieve the outcomes we want from our learning methods already exist. The next step for us is to find the tools and solutions that can benefit us. The idea behind generative AI is never to replace human contribution but to find ways to enhance it. A common concern around such tools is data privacy—in an enterprise context, we wouldn’t want our data exposed to the world. It is therefore important that we work with tools that have additional scaffolding around security. By doing so, we would be able to achieve the outcomes we want, in a shorter amount of time, while preserving existing data practices.