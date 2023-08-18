Starfield’s highly anticipated launch is just around the corner, poised for release in the upcoming weeks, and reviews will be flying in hot on August 31. Fans can’t wait to get their hands on the game, and the good news is: you can play Starfield early if you choose your preorder wisely. In case you didn’t catch the announcement during the Xbox Summer Showcase, those who opt for the Premium Edition of Starfield will enjoy the privilege of playing the game ahead of the official release by a remarkable five to six days.

How to Play Starfield Five Days Early

Preorders are now available for Starfield, and for those eager to dive into the game ahead of time by five to six days, the Starfield Premium Edition is the ideal choice. This edition not only grants you early access but also comes bundled with the Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release).

Additionally, it features the Constellation Skin Pack, which includes the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack, alongside access to the Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack, immersing you even further into the captivating world of Starfield.

This edition is also down to just $89.99 at Newegg right now with code SAVEXDPP – for more deal updates closer to release, ensure you’re following @IGNDeals on Twitter and join our IGN Deals Discord server here as well.

Includes Early Access Starfield Premium Edition Xbox Play Anywhere (PC and Xbox). Non-Steam code. Use promo code “SAVEXDPP” 10% off $99.99 See on Newegg

Xbox Series X|S

PC

When Does Starfield Early Access Start?

Starfield early access starts at 5 PM PT, 7 PM CT, and 8 PM ET on August 31 for those in the US. For the UK, it’s 1 AM BST on September 1, and for players in Europe, Starfield early access begins at 2 AM CEST on September 1 as well.

Here’s the exact early access Starfield release date and time in other timezones:

West US : August 31, 5 PM (PT)

: August 31, 5 PM (PT) East US : August 31, 8 PM (ET)

: August 31, 8 PM (ET) Central US : August 31, 7 PM (CT)

: August 31, 7 PM (CT) UK : September 1, 1 AM (BST)

: September 1, 1 AM (BST) Europe : September 1, 2 AM (CEST)

: September 1, 2 AM (CEST) Japan : September 1, 9 AM (JST)

: September 1, 9 AM (JST) Australia: September 1, 10 AM (AEST)

How to Play Starfield Early for Just $35

If you’re not looking to spend upwards of $100 on playing Starfield early, then we’ve got some further good news to share. Those on Xbox Game Pass will also be able to play the game Day One on September 6, but if you opt to purchase the Premium Edition Upgrade, this will also grant you five to six days early access as well, unlocking the game for you on August 31/September 1 depending on your region.

To ensure you’re getting the most out of this, we’d suggest going for the Digital version so you can start playing on August 31 (in the US), but if you want the physical goodies like the Starfield Steelbook, then we’ve left links to those preorders as well.

Digital Version

Game Pass members also get an additional discount on this purchase.

Physical Version

The physical version comes with the following physical and digital items:

Includes a Steelbook display case and a Constellation patch

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Robert Anderson is a deals expert and Commerce Editor for IGN. You can follow him @robertliam21 on Twitter.