Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What if the very thing your firm is doing to build credibility is actually undermining it?

Many financial services firms want to be seen as industry leaders. They publish articles, speak at conferences and engage in media interviews — yet their efforts often fail to generate meaningful business results. Why? Because instead of offering valuable insights, they fall into the trap of self-promotion. And research shows that self-promotion, when done excessively, is often perceived as inauthentic and even “cringe.”

According to Harvard Business Review’s “The Perils of Self-Promotion,” people consistently underestimate how negatively others react to their self-promotion efforts. This is particularly relevant in financial services, where trust is paramount. Thought leadership isn’t about telling potential clients why they should trust your firm — it’s about demonstrating expertise in a way that makes them come to that conclusion on their own.

Related: Own Your Expertise — 13 Ways to Elevate Your Thought Leadership

The difference between thought leadership and self-promotion

Too often, financial firms use their platforms to tout their success, latest offerings or industry accolades. However, effective thought leadership is about educating and providing value, not selling. Here’s the distinction:

Thought leadership: Provides industry insights, explains trends and offers expert analysis that is relevant to the audience. It helps potential clients solve a problem or see an issue from a new perspective.

Self-promotion: Focuses on company achievements, awards or why the firm is the best in its industry — without offering meaningful insights that benefit the audience.

The key difference? Thought leadership builds credibility. Self-promotion erodes it.

A real-world example

CIC Services, a firm specializing in captive insurance consulting, faced a challenge familiar to many in financial services: They needed to build trust in a complex industry. Businesses were unfamiliar with captive insurance, and CIC needed to educate potential clients while establishing itself as the go-to expert.

Instead of running traditional ads or making bold claims about their expertise, CIC partnered with Fletcher Marketing Communications to build a strategic thought leadership campaign. Here’s what worked:

Strategic media outreach: CIC developed a press kit targeted at accounting and business-focused media, offering educational content on captive insurance. Bylined articles: Rather than pitching CIC’s services, the firm’s executives wrote insightful articles on industry trends and risk management strategies, positioning the company as a trusted resource. Consistent presence in industry media: Through strategic placements in top industry outlets, CIC became a go-to source for captive insurance insights.

The results? A record year in new captive formations, with an uptick in insurance premiums totaling $65 million.

By focusing on education rather than self-promotion, CIC Services built trust, credibility and, ultimately, new business.

The power of third-party validation

In today’s digital landscape, third-party credibility is more powerful than ever. According to entrepreneur Luisa Zhou, 95% of customers read online reviews before making a purchase, and nearly half trust those reviews as much as a personal recommendation. This principle applies just as much to B2B financial services as it does to consumer products.

When a firm’s executives are featured in a top industry publication, it serves as an implied endorsement. Potential clients see that a reputable source considers them an authority, making them more likely to trust their insights — and, eventually, their services.

Related: Third-Party Validation Is Your Secret Weapon to Closing the Deal

How to get thought leadership right

For financial firms looking to position themselves as industry leaders, here are the key principles to follow:

1. Offer insights, not advertisements

Instead of saying, “Our firm provides the best risk management solutions,” say: “The biggest mistake companies make in risk management is underestimating regulatory changes. Here’s how to stay ahead.”

Remove company-centric language and focus on industry-wide challenges and solutions.

2. Leverage the right platforms

Contribute guest articles to respected financial and business publications.

Post original insights on LinkedIn, where B2B decision-makers engage with industry content.

Secure speaking engagements at industry conferences — not to promote your firm but to provide value-driven education.

3. Embrace data and research

Use compelling statistics (like the self-promotion study from Harvard Business Review) to reinforce your credibility.

Share proprietary research or white papers that provide real value to your audience.

4. Be available to the media

Journalists are always looking for expert sources. Establish relationships with key reporters covering financial services, and be ready to provide thoughtful commentary on industry news.

Related: How to Enhance Your Brand Through Thought Leadership

B2B financial services firms don’t need more self-promotion. They need better conversations — ones that educate, inform and build trust. The firms that embrace real thought leadership will be the ones that stand out, attract media opportunities and, ultimately, drive business growth.

So, before your firm’s next article, interview or LinkedIn post, ask: Are we providing value — or just promoting ourselves? The answer will determine whether your audience sees your firm as a trusted industry leader or just another sales pitch in disguise.