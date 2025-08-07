Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Pet owners, beware: Flea-borne typhus is on the rise in parts of Southern California.

The good news is there are several common-sense ways to protect your pet and yourself from getting infected.

A flea becomes infected when it bites rats, opossums and stray cats that are carrying the disease. The disease is caused by Rickettsia typhi bacteria, which can be spread to humans when feces from infected fleas is rubbed into cuts or scrapes on the skin or into the eyes.

In the U.S., most cases of flea-borne typhus occur in Texas, California and Hawaii, with an average of about 300 cases each year nationwide, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The disease occurs year-round in areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties, but cases tend to peak during late summer and fall months.

So far this year, 79 cases of flea-borne typhus—confirmed, probable or suspected—have been reported in Los Angeles County, except for the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, according to the County Public Health Department. For all of last year, the county had a total of 187 cases, and it estimated 124 cases in 2023.

The city of Long Beach reported 20 cases as of July 31, a jump from 12 cases during the same period in 2024. On average, the city has reported 20 cases each year, and “if this trend continues, Long Beach is expected to surpass its 2021 record of 28 cases reported in a single year,” according to the city’s Department of Health and Human Services.

At least 75% of the people with the disease in Long Beach were hospitalized, and all have recovered.

Who is at risk of contracting flea-borne typhus

In areas where the disease is prevalent, you are most at risk of getting typhus from infected fleas if you touch, pet or come into contact with rats, opossums and stray cats.

Even if the disease isn’t widespread in your neighborhood, public health experts say you should still stay away from animals that can carry the infected fleas.

People who live outdoors or in housing that is infested with rats or other rodents are also at risk of contracting the disease.

How to keep fleas and disease at bay

State and local public health experts provide the following guidance on how to prevent fleas from clinging onto your pet and keeping them out of your home.

To keep infected fleas away from pets, keep them indoors and treat them regularly with flea control medicine.

Avoid attracting stray cats or rodents that are carrying infected fleas by keeping your trash cans covered at all times. Don’t leave trash or your pet food outside as that can entice animals to your home.

Don’t befriend or feed strays in your neighborhood that could be carriers of infected fleas.

Prevent infected fleas or small animals from getting into or living on your property by clearing overgrown vegetation and clutter. If there are any openings or crawl spaces in your home, seal them.

These are the symptoms and treatment for typhus

Symptoms of flea-borne typhus include fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and a rash on or around the chest, sides and back.

Although rare, swelling can occur in the lining of the brain (meningitis) or in the heart valves (endocarditis), according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.

Death from the disease is uncommon, but it has occurred in Los Angeles County. In 2022, there were three deaths due to flea-borne typhus. All the victims were adults who had other underlying medical conditions.

If you have any symptoms of the disease, reach out to your health care provider right away for treatment.

Flea-borne typhus can be treated with antibiotics.

2025 Los Angeles Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.