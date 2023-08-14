If you have been scammed and you are looking for ways to recover your money from FX Modex, visit Zorya Capital website on www.zoryacapital.com.

In recent times, we have had a lot of complaints on a hedge fund called FX Modex, it has been brought to our attention that there’s a fraudulent scheme going on there with the aim of stealing from investors. The FCA also confirmed in their publication that FX Modex is a scam platform. Just to clear any doubts, FX Modex is a SCAM.

Zorya Capital provides international financial fraud investigative measures aimed at helping victims of FX Modex scam to recover their money from the FX Modex scammers. Zorya Capital was founded to protect and help victims of investment scams with the assistance of sophisticated asset recovery specialists.

We have it on record that Zorya Capital has been helping victims of FX Modex scam recover their lost money. With some good records of successful recovery cases, Zorya Capital is named the Best Asset Recovery Agency.

FX Modex is a fraudulent online trading platform that is operating. More information about this kind of fraud is available on the website of the FSMA

Furthermore, FX Modex is not authorized to offer financial services and products.

For all these reasons, the FSMA strongly advises against responding to any offers made by FX Modex.

It is clear from looking at their website used by FX Modex, they are not subject to the jurisdiction of any particular regulatory body. That is a SERIOUS WARNING SIGN!! That alone should dissuade you from making any investments with them. They also cooperate with websites that provide “Automated trading software,” which is another red flag because websites of this type are extremely well-known for their involvement in various types of scams.

Therefore, FX Modex is simply another uncontrolled forex broker. This indicates that consumers are not protected, and it is quite probable that they will get away with stealing your hard-earned money without being held accountable by a regulatory organization.

How does FX Modex scam work?

The following is the typical operating procedure of unregulated forex brokers. They will phone customers in an effort to convince them to make the initial minimal deposit, and they will attempt whatever means that is remotely imaginable in order to accomplish this goal. They will provide bargains that appear to be too good to be true, such as “we will double the initial investment you make”. After completing the initial payment, customers are passed to a more skilled con artist known as a “retention agent,” who will make additional attempts to swindle additional funds out of them.

How To Withdraw Money From FX Modex Scam?

Your assets are never completely safe when they are held by an unlicensed broker, you should file a withdrawal request as soon as possible. And this is when things start to get complicated. This is the moment things begin to change and they become very unresponsive or very pushy to make you deposit more. They will keep giving you excuses as to why you cannot withdraw at that moment, then they will throw you another “too good to be true” offer to make you deposit more money.

If you choose to withdraw your money, regardless of whether you have made a profit or not, the procedure of withdrawing your money will be delayed for a number of months. In the event that they postpone it for a period of six months, you will lose the ability to submit a chargeback, and the money will be irretrievably lost. You will NOT receive your funds back no matter how frequently you remind them or how insistent you are that they take them out of the account.

How can you get your money recovered from FX Modex Scam?

In the event that you have already invested your money with FX Modex and they refuse to give your money back, which is something that is extremely likely to happen, there may still be a means or two for you to get your money back from FX Modex, so don’t worry about it.

First and foremost, you need to make sure that you preserve all of the emails from FX Modex scam as proof that you have been demanding the money back from them but that they either don’t provide it to you or they prolong the process for an excessive amount of time with the goal of not refunding your money.

You should start by initiating a chargeback at ZoryaCapital.com as your very first step! And you really ought to get on with this right immediately! You should also get in touch with your financial institution or the firm that issued your credit card and explain how you were tricked into depositing money with a trading company that is not regulated and how the company refuses to return your money.

This is the quickest and easiest approach to get your money back, but it is also the method that will cause them the greatest inconvenience. Because if there are a significant number of chargebacks processed, their relationship with the payment service providers will be severely damaged. We are able to assist you with the preparation of your chargeback case from FX Modex, if this is something that you have never done before, if you are unsure where to begin, or if you do not know how to present your case to your bank or credit card company.

Did You Send Crypto To FX Modex Scam?

If you paid this fraudulent broker or made deposits by cryptocurrency, ensure that you have all the receipts of the transactions you made, you will need these crypto transaction receipts to stand a chance, if you have these receipts, Zorya Capital will be able to help you recover your funds. This is the quickest and most reliable way to recover crypto

Did You Send Wire Transfers To FX Modex Scam?

There is no way to do a chargeback on a wire, therefore if you sent FX Modex scam any wire transfers, the only recourse you can use is to consult

ZoryaCapital.com. In order to complete this phase, you will need to take the

battle to a higher level. Warn them that you will report their behavior to the appropriate authorities and file a complaint against them if it continues. That will cause them to reconsider the likelihood of issuing a refund.

You also have the option of writing a letter or sending an email to the agencies that are in charge of regulation. You may do a search on Google to locate the governing body that is responsible for overseeing Forex brokers in the nation in which you are now residing. After that, you will be able to write a letter or compose an email in which you detail how you were tricked by them. Make sure that you hand over this letter or email to them and inform them that, if you don’t get your money back, you will report it to the agency that regulates the industry.

In order to be successful in this endeavor, it is essential to work with a reputable company such as Zorya Capital. A standard chargeback process can frequently be difficult and time-consuming if one does not have the appropriate advice.

Conclusion On FX Modex Scam

Consult the asset recovery experts at Zorya Capital if you want to get your money back from FX Modex scam. They have a strong track record of successfully recovering funds, and they won’t let your case be an exception. Get in touch with Zorya Capital right away.