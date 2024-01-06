Apple often grants refunds for apps and subscriptions made in error.

If your child makes an unauthorized purchase or if an app doesn’t work, you can request a refund.

Apple usually gives refunds within about 48 hours.

Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app







It’s easy to purchase apps for your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Too easy, in fact, because with a wayward tap, you can find that you (or your child) accidentally bought an unwanted app. Or perhaps the app simply doesn’t work the way you want it to.

These are all valid reasons to request a refund from Apple, and you can do it with just a few taps.

Here’s how to request a refund from Apple and how to complete the Apple refund process.

Most of the time, it’s not difficult to get a refund on a purchase from the App Store. Apple considers each refund on a case-by-case basis, but in most cases, if you have a valid reason for requesting the refund, you should have your money back within a couple of days.

Does Apple give refunds for unauthorized purchases?

An unauthorized purchase is just one of several reasons you can cite to Apple for a refund. Apple recognizes that someone else in your family — like a child — might have initiated an unauthorized purchase.

The full list of reasons for requesting a refund include that Apple allows you choose from are:

You didn’t mean to make the purchase

A child made the purchase without permission

You didn’t mean to sign up for a subscription

You didn’t intend to renew a subscription

The purchase doesn’t appear to work correctly

You made an in-app purchase and didn’t receive the item

Apple lists a half dozen reasons for requesting a refund.

Dave Johnson





How do I talk to Apple about a refund?

Thankfully, you don’t need to get on the phone or request a refund via email.

If you’re requesting the refund via a computer, go to Apple’s Report a Problem website.

Sign into your Apple ID account and, in the What can we help you with dropdown menu, choose Request a refund. In the Tell us more menu, choose the reason for the refund and click Next. Find the app you want to request a refund for, and submit the request.

You can request a refund via the App Store by scrolling down to the Information section of the app’s page.

Dave Johnson





You can also request a refund directly from the App Store on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Find the app you want a refund for and scroll down to the Information section of the page. Tap Report a Problem, and then follow the same steps to request a refund and choose a reason.

Can I get a refund for unauthorized purchases made by my child?

Absolutely. One of the reasons you can cite when requesting a refund is “A child made the purchase without permission.” Choose that option when completing the refund request form.

If it’s easy for your kids to make purchases on your Apple devices, though, you should consider enhancing your device’s security. For example, you can require your iPhone to prompt you for a password every time you make an App Store purchase.

What is Apple’s refund rule?

Apple evaluates each refund request on a case-by-case basis. The most common reason why Apple may decline to grant you a refund is if you used the app for an extended period of time before requesting the refund. If approved, you should get a refund within 48 hours of the request.