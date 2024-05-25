Live-stream every Premier League game
The first feature of Showmax is about watching live Premier League football games on your mobile. This means you can see every match, no matter where you are, as long as you have your phone with you. It’s perfect for football fans who don’t want to miss any action. You also get extra content like talk shows and interviews about the games. This feature brings the excitement of live football right to your pocket.
Stream or download shows.
Do you love watching great shows and movies? With Showmax, you can stream or download a wide range of content. This means you can watch award-winning local and international series, blockbuster movies, and kids’ shows whenever you want. You can enjoy them online or save them to watch later, which is perfect if you want to save data or don’t have internet access all the time. It’s like having a huge library of entertainment right on your device!
Watch on multiple devices
The feature of watching on multiple devices and streaming on up to 2 screens at the same time is really helpful because it allows different people in your household to watch what they want without fighting over the TV. For example, you can watch a movie on your tablet while your kids enjoy their favorite show on the TV. This way, everyone gets to see what they like at the same time. It’s perfect for families or shared living spaces, making sure everyone stays happy and entertained without having to take turns.
Personalised viewing experiences
You’ll love the personalised viewing experience on Showmax because it makes watching shows and movies just for you. This feature remembers what you like to watch and suggests similar shows and movies you might enjoy. Everyone in your family can have their own profile, so each person gets recommendations based on their taste. It’s like having a personal TV guide that knows exactly what you want to watch. Plus, it keeps track of where you left off in a show, so you can easily continue watching without searching. This way, everyone gets a unique and enjoyable viewing experience tailored just for them, making it much easier and more fun to find something great to watch.
Stream up to Full HD
Full HD means the picture quality is very clear and sharp, making your favorite shows and movies look amazing. When you stream in Full HD, you see every detail, making the viewing experience more enjoyable. Whether it’s an action-packed movie or a beautiful nature documentary, everything looks much better. This feature is perfect for anyone who wants a cinema-like experience at home. Even small details, like an actor’s expressions or scenic landscapes, are more vivid.
How To Install Showmax App For Pc
Installing Showmax on your PC can be amazing because you get a bigger screen for a better viewing experience. You can watch your favorite shows, movies, and live football with more comfort. It’s perfect for when you want to relax and enjoy great content without straining your eyes.
To run Showmax on your PC using Nox Player emulator, follow these easy steps:
- Download Nox Player: Go to the Nox Player website and download the emulator. Install it on your PC by following the on-screen instructions.
- Open Nox Player: Once installed, open Nox Player from the start menu or the shortcut on desktop.
- Sign in to Google Play: Inside Nox Player, open the Google Play Store and sign in with your Google account. This works same as on your Android phone.
- Search for Showmax: In the Google Play Store, type “Showmax” in the search bar and find the app.
- Install Showmax: Click the “Install” button to download and install the Showmax app in the Nox Player emulator.
- Open Showmax: Once installed, open the Showmax app from the Nox Player home screen.
- Log in and enjoy: Now sign in with your Showmax account, and you can now watch all your favorite shows and movies on your PC anytime!
