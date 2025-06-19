Many entrepreneurs hit a point where they reach the same hard question: I’m growing my business, but am I losing myself and what matters to me in the process?

For Alok Ahuja, CEO and co-founder of Trexity, a delivery and courier service, business is booming, and he’s thinking about expansion. But with that growth has come a quieter, more personal struggle.

“I am addicted to building, and I know sometimes that takes a toll on family,” Ahuja admits.

That’s where Entrepreneur Therapy, presented by Amazon Business, comes in. On this week’s episode, Ahuja comes into the session with specific questions for renowned health expert Dr. Drew Pinsky and veteran investor Kim Perell. He wants to know more about scaling Trexity into new U.S. markets. But he also confesses that he’s hoping for a little more than just tactical tips.

Related: 6 Hidden Costs of Scaling Your Business Too Quickly

“I’m more looking not just for support, but for a little bit of validation. I always kind of second-guess it. Are we doing the right thing?” he says.

Perell tackles the scaling issue first, advising Ahuja to start small in a market where success is likely and focus on truly owning that space. “Don’t try to cover the entire U.S.,” she says. “You need drivers and couriers in each local market.”

She recommends either partnering with someone who knows that region or hiring “an experienced executive who can act as the GM of that market.”

Dr. Drew then redirects the conversation to something deeper, flagging Ahuja’s use of the word “addicted.”

“I think it’s a common thing in people with entrepreneurship,” Dr. Drew says, warning that “there will be consequences from allowing that to go unchecked. And in my experience, typically, it’s your family.” Dr. Drew encourages Ahuja to be proactive about checking in with his family, rather than assuming everything is fine. “You really have to pay attention and ask,” he says. “I’m working hard here—am I around enough?”

Related: The 10 Types Of Workaholics: How To Spot Your Type, Understand What’s Driving You, And What To Do About It

Watch the episode to learn more about Ahuja’s challenges and the advice Dr. Drew and Perrell give to build smarter while staying grounded at home.

Entrepreneur Therapy is presented by Amazon Business. Smart business buying starts with Amazon Business. Learn more.