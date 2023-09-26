Distributed Workforce And Learning

A distributed global workforce has impacted learning methods, tools, strategies, and overall global performance outcomes across organizations. Learning and Development (L&D) has responded to this turn of events by using digital platforms for delivery of personalized learning to a globally distributed workforce and empowering them to adapt to the challenges of remote work. L&D is using tech-driven training to make learning paths more adaptable for remote employees’ schedules and data-driven insights to improve learning effectiveness.

However, a distributed workforce poses several challenges for L&D. One of the key challenges is maintaining engagement and connection with remote workers. It is estimated that only 40% of employees today feel they have opportunities to learn and grow at work. This is largely because remote employees may feel isolated, face greater distraction, or not be able to manage time efficiently.

Scaling Learning And Performance

Scaling learning and performance within an organization is a strategic endeavor. Based on their unique needs, the L&D function in an organization must carefully design a global learning strategy that allows them to derive maximum benefits from their scaling efforts. Some considerations while scaling L&D are described below.

When To Scale

Consider scaling learning and performance during the growth phases, which may include operational expansion, entering new markets, or undergoing significant changes such as the launch of new initiatives and mergers or acquisitions. Another occasion to scale L&D is at the time of new technology implementations to help the global workforce adapt to tools and systems effectively. Scaling L&D is also useful when trying to identify and bridge skills gaps through reskilling and upskilling for future readiness.

Benefits

Scaling initiatives offer several benefits, such as ensuring a consistent and standardized approach to learning across the organization. It streamlines the learning processes, which helps achieve uniform skill development, equal learning opportunities for the global workforce, and promotes inclusivity in a cost-efficient manner.

As business needs evolve, scaling allows for swift adaptation to new skill requirements by equipping the global workforce with relevant skills. It not only facilitates quicker onboarding of new hires but also helps identify future leaders and prepare them for leadership roles. Using data-driven insights, scaling helps organizations improve global training and development and employee retention rates.

By providing a competitive advantage in dynamic environments, scaling L&D is particularly useful with change management, such as when organizations face market shifts or technological advancements.

Leadership And Stakeholder Buy-In

The collaborative efforts of leadership and stakeholders can create a powerful synergy to drive the successful scaling of learning and performance initiatives for a distributed workforce.

The support of the leadership team can emphasize the seriousness of the scaling initiative. It can also drive adoption and ensure adequate budget, time, and human resource allocation. By clearly defining the vision for scaling efforts, leaders can communicate their benefits to the workforce.

Stakeholder buy-in is equally important, as they can provide diverse perspectives for better alignment of the scaling efforts with the needs of different teams. They can offer insights into the specific skills gaps, challenges, and opportunities within their areas, which can be useful while designing targeted learning programs. Stakeholders can help secure the necessary subject matter expertise, feedback, and technological support. They can also champion the adoption of learning and performance initiatives, supporting the successful scaling of global training and development.

Continuous Learning

Scaling global training and development can help expand the strategy of continuous learning within an organization. By assessing skills gaps to deliver personalized learning paths, organizations can equip their distributed workforce with the skills needed at just the right time.

Further, by curating a diverse range of learning materials, using microlearning support tools, adapting to the current learning needs, and choosing learner-friendly platforms for training delivery, organizations can make training accessible and foster a culture of continuous learning in the organization.

Centralized Knowledge Repository

Creating an accessible and centralized knowledge repository is crucial to the success of scaling Learning and Development efforts. This hub of organization-wide knowledge can provide consistency in the quality of training, customization of learning paths, collaboration, faster onboarding of new hires, and overall employee efficiency, regardless of their geographical location.

It can serve as an invaluable asset in fostering a culture of continuous learning and facilitating professional growth for the global workforce. Further, it can help L&D teams keep the content up to date from a single location and improve the global training and development experiences by analyzing data on content engagement, completion rates, and learner preferences.

Prioritization

Organizations must prioritize scaling efforts after considering the unique needs and challenges of remote employees. It is recommended that organizations make the desired changes in phases and not all at once.

They can conduct pilots for training to create L&D supporters throughout the organization and use the insights to update the scaling strategy. It is also important that the leadership team and stakeholders are educated and regularly informed of the scaling plan to ensure alignment.

Aligning For Company Growth

To respond to the growth of the company, align the learning initiatives with the evolving needs and goals of the organization. Use a learning strategy to respond to company growth in the following ways.

Enhance Learning Strategy

Begin with examining the current learning strategy and identify the critical skills needed for growth, new roles, and functions. Use various formats, such as eLearning and virtual sessions, adopt technology-driven tools, like LMSs, customize learning paths, seek feedback, and regularly review the strategy.

Leverage eLearning

Consider tailoring eLearning modules to individual roles, skills, and learning preferences. Use microlearning modules and develop interactive content with multimedia elements, quizzes, simulations, and scenarios to improve engagement and retention. Use gamification to make learning more enjoyable and competitive. And finally, use surveys to gather feedback on eLearning effectiveness to refine the strategy over time.

Adopt Innovation

Integrate innovative technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for immersive and interactive learning and to create simulations for skill-based training. Use AI to personalize learning paths, recommend training based on individual strengths or learning pace, and answer learners’ queries using Natural Language Processing (NLP) chatbots. Leverage AI analytics to track learning progress and identify areas for improvement. Use AI-powered tools to generate and update learning content.

Globalization

When scaling Learning and Development globally, plan carefully and consider the following factors:

Cultural diversity – Adapt learning content to respect cultural norms, values, and sensitivities in each region.

Adapt learning content to respect cultural norms, values, and sensitivities in each region. Learning preferences – Research how learners in different geographical locations prefer to learn, such as through in-person training, online modules, or group discussions.

Research how learners in different geographical locations prefer to learn, such as through in-person training, online modules, or group discussions. Time zones and scheduling – Plan training sessions to accommodate various time zones.

Plan training sessions to accommodate various time zones. Global learning needs – Identify common skills and knowledge gaps across different regions to develop standardized training content.

Identify common skills and knowledge gaps across different regions to develop standardized training content. Language localization – Use native speakers or professional translators to translate training materials into local languages.

Use native speakers or professional translators to translate training materials into local languages. Trainer/SME expertise – Partner with local trainers or Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who know about local culture, practices, and business dynamics.

Partner with local trainers or Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who know about local culture, practices, and business dynamics. Legal and regulatory compliance – Align training content with local laws and standards related to training, data privacy, and intellectual property.

Align training content with local laws and standards related to training, data privacy, and intellectual property. Tracking and analytics – Use tools that allow monitoring and analyzing training engagement and effectiveness on a global scale.

Use tools that allow monitoring and analyzing training engagement and effectiveness on a global scale. Local champions – Identify local champions within each region who can advocate for and support the implementation of L&D initiatives.

Cross-Cultural Training

Consider initiating or improving cross-cultural training to create a more respectful, inclusive, and harmonious distributed workforce. It also helps develop a global mindset among employees and encourages diverse thinking.

Tips For Scaling Global Learning And Development

Realizing the potential benefits of scaling global learning, more organizations are motivated to create a global learning culture to ensure a competitive advantage in workforce enablement. Conversely, most organizations do not know where to begin. Here are some insights that can help:

Improve retention – Focus on improving cognitive retention for a larger audience. To achieve this goal, consider using microlearning, which offers bite-sized modules that make it easier for employees to retain and apply the skills in practical situations.

Focus on improving cognitive retention for a larger audience. To achieve this goal, consider using microlearning, which offers bite-sized modules that make it easier for employees to retain and apply the skills in practical situations. Adaptive modules – Use adaptive modules to deliver a range of tech-driven modules, such as single-page lessons, full-length trainings, and chatbot-driven interactive learning sessions, to cater to the diverse learning needs of a distributed workforce.

Use adaptive modules to deliver a range of tech-driven modules, such as single-page lessons, full-length trainings, and chatbot-driven interactive learning sessions, to cater to the diverse learning needs of a distributed workforce. Adaptive training – A step towards smart learning, adaptive training recommends personalized content to learners based on the assessment of the knowledge gained from adaptive modules. This enables the quick delivery of personalized content to a larger group of learners, regardless of their geographical locations.

A step towards smart learning, adaptive training recommends personalized content to learners based on the assessment of the knowledge gained from adaptive modules. This enables the quick delivery of personalized content to a larger group of learners, regardless of their geographical locations. Leverage technology – Use technology to automate processes that do not need human expertise as well as to create content, conduct feedback, and analyze the results. This automation speeds up the processes and alleviates the burden on L&D.

Use technology to automate processes that do not need human expertise as well as to create content, conduct feedback, and analyze the results. This automation speeds up the processes and alleviates the burden on L&D. Enhance measurement – Data analytics can be a useful tool to enhance measurement and use the insights to improve training efficiency at scale.

Data analytics can be a useful tool to enhance measurement and use the insights to improve training efficiency at scale. Increase communication – Maintain regular communication with globally distributed learners, the leadership team, and stakeholders to ensure that scaling efforts are in line with the defined goals and meet learner expectations.

Maintain regular communication with globally distributed learners, the leadership team, and stakeholders to ensure that scaling efforts are in line with the defined goals and meet learner expectations. Validate – Partner with an expert learning and performance service provider, such as EI, to validate the enhanced L&D strategy. With bespoke solutions, external experts can help design effective L&D strategies, develop relevant content, recommend suitable technologies, and provide measurement insights to assess the impact of the enhanced strategy on employee performance at a global scale.

Scaling Global Learning And Development For Success

In the pursuit of organizational success and building a cohesive, geographically dispersed workforce, it is imperative for companies to adopt a comprehensive strategy. This strategy encompasses several key elements, including the evaluation of training needs aligned with overarching business objectives, the formulation of transformation plans, the implementation of a robust change management approach, the utilization of technology-driven solutions to deliver adaptable and personalized learning experiences, and the cultivation of leadership support and stakeholder buy-in.

Scaling for success is not a one-time endeavor; rather, it is a continuous process that necessitates regular review and adaptation. This entails a quarterly assessment and the incorporation of innovative methodologies to ensure that the organization consistently achieves its objectives. This article serves as a valuable resource, shedding light on the significance of scaling Learning and Development for a distributed workforce. By recognizing it as a strategic imperative, organizations can anticipate improved employee performance, heightened engagement, and enhanced retention rates.

