Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Buying a premium domain delivers a killer blow to the competition because it establishes authority for the brand. This strategy is especially useful in the current digital economy, where a company’s website significantly influences its branding. Why reveal your intentions publicly for everyone to see? You will undoubtedly end up spending much more than necessary.

The most sought-after domains usually involve a great deal of behind-the-scenes dealings. Without the drama of public auction shows and media attention, these domains change hands. However, the most expensive opportunity is retained during the negotiations. This way, buyers maintain greater control financially, strategically and in other essential aspects. The following includes ways savvy buyers make it happen.

Related: How to Negotiate the Price of a Pricey Premium Domain

Exercise caution before making announcements

When someone discloses that they are pursuing a domain, prices increase immediately. Opportunistic people try to profit from them or inflate costs. For example, at one point, the purchase might have been hovering around five figures. Still, suddenly, due to miscommunication and accusations, it turns into a bidding contest that hits seven figures.

Perception-based domain pricing systems are very fragile. If a brand is known to be already interested in the domain, the current owner often sets a “floating price tag.” This leads to the need to remain anonymous. However, employing the techniques mentioned fundamentally alters the buyer/seller dynamic without creating unnecessary mystery.

Collaborate with a reputable domain name broker

A good broker will do more than negotiate. They serve as a privacy shield between you and the seller, keeping your identity separate from the transaction. Such secrecy is necessary for premium acquisitions.

A domain broker will have relationships in the industry, market insight and even the legal framework to ensure their dealings are discreet and value-maximized. These brokers know who owns the domain and how motivated the owner is to sell, and they work towards creating a secure deal for your business to ensure your name is hidden before the signing is finalized.

Confirm how extensively a broker has engaged in the market before you work with them. They should be individuals of verified reputation and not just a pitch on some website.

Gather your intel ahead of time

Do not make any outreach or offers before collecting as much intelligence as possible.

Essential questions to ask include: Who owns the domain? What is the selling status? Is it dormant or active? Does the owner hold any other domains?

All these questions can be answered with tools such as domain sales databases, reverse IP lookups, and WHOIS history. These tools can work together to form a solid negotiation strategy, but ensure you exercise caution. Excessive lookups can alert domain owners, prompting them to ask for more.

Another reason seasoned brokers are helpful is that they don’t raise red flags when pulling up the domain’s history in question.

Make an anonymous offer

The first offer sets the tone and prepares the parties for the rest of the deal. It must be reasonable, grounded in data and, most importantly, off the record. The seller shouldn’t know who’s buying, whether through a legal entity, a third-party broker, or another intermediary, until the contract is signed and sealed. The buyer’s identity is only revealed after the contract is settled.

If a brand or buyer that is quite well-known comes forward out of the blue, the seller will have absolute control. They understand you’re all in. They know you most likely have some assets.

And they will exploit that to no end.

Anonymous offers help in maintaining neutrality. You’re just another buyer — this is precisely the position you want to be in.

Related: A Great Domain Name Can Add Millions to Your Business — Here’s How to Get One (Even If It’s Already Taken)

Don’t use public marketplaces/auctions

It is easy to get tempted while climbing the GoDaddy auctions or Sedo Marketplace. However, once a domain is up for auction or public listing, the price is beyond your control.

Even if the auctioned item is a domain you are seeking, chances are you will not be able to influence the auction price. Therefore, you should refrain from participating in public auctions. Instead, consider making an offer for a direct transaction off the platform.

Some parting tips for entrepreneurs

Not every domain owner seeks to advertise their domains globally. More often than not, a private, discreet offer will close the deal quicker than a noisy auction ever could.

More patience is required for top-level domains. Premium domains don’t move as quickly as one might like. Sometimes, the owner needs time to consider an offer or assess the market’s peak. In other situations, logistics may cause delays.

That said, if the seller is willing to negotiate, you, as the buyer, will want to make the deal as quick as possible. Have everything on standby, from funding and legal entities to having an escrow account and a simple, concise contract. If behind-the-scenes work is done, the deal will not only be expedited, but it will also prove to the seller that the buyer is serious without overspending.

It’s not helpful for deals to hit the headlines. Keeping deals low-profile ensures that negotiations around overpriced domain quotes remain stress-free.

With the right people on your side and strategic plans in place, pursuing domains like I have with a $1 million purchase a few years back can become easier without worrying about expensive bids right from the start.