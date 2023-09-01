When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services around, whether you’re a diehard Disney fan or a parent looking for family-friendly movies and shows to watch with your kids.

From classic Disney programs to new series developed exclusively for members, Disney Plus has a growing library of titles to stream. Subscribers can watch the studio’s animated films, new Pixar movies, and hours of content from “Star Wars” and Marvel franchises. Big-screen releases also hit the service after running in theaters, including “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3.”

As of writing, subscriptions start at $8 a month for ad-supported streaming, or $11 a month for ad-free playback. But starting October 12, ad-free plans are jumping up to $14 a month. The Disney Plus bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus will also be seeing a price hike; currently it starts at $13 a month but it will increase to $15.

If you’re trying to decide if Disney Plus is right for your streaming needs, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Disney Plus, including pricing plans, bundles, features, content, supported devices, and more.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is an on-demand streaming service created by The Walt Disney Company. Subscribers can watch thousands of Disney movies and shows from all of the studio’s brands, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Studios.

The service lets members stream content on smart TVs, phones, laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles. Disney Plus also offers multiple user profiles, 4K video support, and other convenient features.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

The Disney Plus price varies depending on which plan you choose. The service costs $8 a month for ad-supported streaming, or $11 a month for ad-free streaming. An annual ad-free plan is also available for $110, which means you can get a 16% discount by paying for a year upfront.

Starting October 12, however, the ad-free plan will increase to $14 a month or $140 a year. But if you buy an annual subscription before then, you can lock in the cheaper rate for 12 months.

There’s also an option to buy a Disney Plus bundle with Hulu and ESPN Plus for a current starting price of $13 a month. However, the starting price will increase to $15 on October 12. Subscribing to the bundle can save you more than 40%, even after the price hike. You can read more about how to get the Disney Plus bundle with ESPN+ and the different versions of Hulu in our Disney Plus bundle guide.

The Disney bundle is also automatically included with a subscription to any of Hulu’s live TV plans. Hulu + Live TV offers access to over 85 channels for a current starting price of $70 a month, but that will increase to $77 in October.

Does Disney Plus have an ad-supported plan?

Disney Plus launched an ad-supported plan on December 8, 2022. The ad-supported plan costs $8 a month, which is $3 less than the ad-free plan.

Though the ad-supported plan includes access to the entire Disney Plus library of movies and shows, it’s missing a few features like GroupWatch, Dolby Atmos audio support, and unlimited downloads.

The ad-supported plan is rolling out to international markets throughout 2023.

How do I sign up for Disney Plus?

You can sign up for Disney Plus directly through the Disney Plus website. To start streaming, you simply need to create an account by entering an email address and payment method.

What devices does Disney Plus support?

You can access the Disney Plus app on many devices, including tablets.

Disney Plus





You can watch Disney Plus through many connected devices, including all of our picks for the best streaming devices and best 4K TVs. Here’s a full list of devices that support Disney Plus:

Desktop web browsers

Mobile devices and tablets (Android and Apple)

Smart TVs (LG WebOS, Samsung Tizen, Android TV, Google TV, Vizio SmartCast, Roku TV)

Game consoles (PlayStation, Xbox)

Streaming devices (Apple TV 4th Gen and later, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku)

Is Disney Plus with ads available on Roku?

As of April 2023, the Disney Plus Basic plan with ads is now available on Roku devices. The ad-supported plan was previously unavailable on Roku products. If you’re a Disney Plus subscriber and you’re unable to access your account on a Roku device, try updating the device’s Disney Plus app.

Are there Disney Plus gift cards?

If you’re looking for a great gift for that special Disney fan in your life, you can get them an annual Disney Plus gift subscription for $110 ($140 starting October 12).

The gift subscription is available for new members only, and includes one year of the ad-free plan.

What features and formats are supported on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus includes several features that make using the service more convenient. However, some features are exclusive to the ad-free plan. Here’s what you get with each Disney Plus plan.

Disney Plus features included with ad-supported and ad-free plans:

Disney Plus features exclusive to ad-free plans:

What shows and movies can I watch on Disney Plus?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano holding a lightsaber in “Ahsoka.”

Lucasfilm/Disney





Most Disney shows or movies that have already been released are available to watch on Disney Plus. From classics like “Snow White” to recent big-screen releases like “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3,” the service features a huge library of titles across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Studio brands.

Disney Plus also has lots of original programming, including series like “Ahsoka,” “The Mandalorian,” “Andor” and “Secret Invasion,” as well as movies like “Hocus Pocus 2.” High-profile titles arriving over the next few months include the second season of “Loki.”

The service also lets you watch exclusive music content, including concert films from Miley Cyrus, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish, along with a film version of the Broadway show “Hamilton” and Beyonce’s visual album “Black is King.”

You can find more information about Disney Plus shows and movies below:

“Jungle Cruise” was the last movie released via Disney Plus Premier Access.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures





In 2020 and 2021, Disney Plus allowed subscribers to pay an extra fee to stream select movies on the same day they debuted in theaters. This premium option was called Premier Access. Each Disney Plus Premier Access title cost $30 to unlock.

The first movie released via Disney Plus Premier Access was “Mulan,” which hit the service in September 2020. “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Cruella,” Marvel’s “Black Widow,” and “Jungle Cruise” all followed in 2021. After a three-month Premier Access window, all of these movies were then added to the regular Disney Plus catalog for all subscribers to stream without any extra fees.

Disney Plus did not release any movies through Premier Access in 2022, and the studio has not announced plans to release any additional Premier Access movies in 2023. For now, this release model appears to have been suspended in favor of exclusive theatrical releases.

Who should sign up for Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is an ideal service for Disney fans, whether they’re Marvel geeks, “Star Wars” devotees, or animation aficionados. It’s especially suitable for families with children who want to watch recent Disney movies and older Disney titles from the studio’s vault.

The the lineup of original programming has also grown a lot since launch. Popular shows like “Andor” and “Secret Invasion” continue to add value, and you’ll need to sign up for Disney Plus to watch them.

You can read our full Disney Plus review for detailed impressions, as well as our Disney Plus review from a parent’s perspective for specific thoughts on the platform’s family-centric features.

How does Disney Plus compare to other streaming services?

Disney Plus remains an affordable streaming option, and it’s an especially good choice for families.

Shutterstock





Disney Plus stacks up well against some of the best streaming services out there, with competitive pricing, features, exclusive originals, and a vast back catalog of content.

While platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video feature a rotating mix of licensed movies and TV shows from different studios, Disney Plus is focused entirely on Disney programming. That means that subscribers can count on a healthy library of classic titles in addition to new monthly releases from the studio.

However, the Disney Plus library is not permanent. Disney recently removed a selection of titles from its catalog, including some original shows like “Willow,” and it’s not clear if they plan to bring them back at a later date. This practice is common on other streaming services, but Disney was previously an outlier that tended to keep its library consistent.

At a starting price of $8 a month, Disney Plus does remain competitively priced, and the discounted bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ adds even more value. Disney Plus is also one of the most generous streaming services in the areas of multiple-device support, profile additions, downloads, and 4K playback.

On the downside, Disney’s focus on family friendly programming does limit the service’s appeal to adults. Disney has taken some steps to rectify this, by adding a handful of mature Marvel shows and three R-rated movies to its lineup, but competitors like Netflix, Max, Peacock, and Paramount Plus have a lot more content geared toward older viewers.

Is Disney Plus merging with Hulu?

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger recently discussed the company’s intention to combine Hulu and Disney Plus content into a “one app experience,” according to Variety. However, this likely won’t be a full merger of both services, but rather just a new app option for people who already subscribe to both platforms.

It’s expected that viewers will still need to pay for both services or have a bundle to access the combined app.