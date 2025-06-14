A lot of people hear “CD ladder” and assume it’s only for folks with big bucks to invest. But the truth is, you can build one with just $5,000.

You’ll earn more interest vs. keeping that money in a plain old savings account. And you won’t keep all your money locked up for years.

If you’re sitting on a few thousand bucks right now, here’s a simple three-rung CD ladder strategy to put your money to work.

First, what’s a CD ladder?

A CD ladder is where you split up your money into chunks, and then put each of those chunks into a different CD.

The goal is to spread out your money over different terms, so bits of your cash become available at regular intervals.

This gives you two big advantages:

Higher APYs than savings accounts

than savings accounts Periodic access to your money without early-withdrawal penalties

It’s a win-win if you want to grow your savings without having to wait years to tap them.

A simple three-rung CD ladder with $5,000

Here’s an example.

Using today’s best CD rates, let’s split $5,000 across a 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year CD term. Here is what that might look like and how much interest would be earned: