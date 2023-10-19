A COUPLE who converted an old van into their dream tiny home on wheels have revealed a B&Q hack that keeps them warm in UK winters.

Tom and Iz, known as the Lost in Transit duo on social media, share what life is like living on the road.

2 Tom and Iz live in their van Credit: Instagram/lostintransit_lit

2 The savvy pair demonstrated plenty of ways to heat your space on a budget Credit: lostintransitvan/TikTok

Many people question how they don’t freeze in the little metal box – but the savvy pair demonstrated plenty of ways to heat your space on a budget.

In a video posted to TikTok, Iz said: “We’ve managed to stay pretty cosy in here with the help of our diesel heater.

“It does get really warm in here because it’s such a small space.

“We also have insulation behind our cladding, we’ve got sheep’s wool and foil insulation there.

“Also when you cook or maybe make a cup of tea, using the gas stove heats up this space quickly.

“Lighting a candle helps too, and then in bed we’ve got our electric blankets and hot water bottles.”

The mini diesel heater they use can be bought from B&Q and most versions can be bagged for under £50.

It’s a great hack to reduce energy bills while you heat your home this winter.

And, Tom and Iz are not alone in their move to leave home start adventuring in a converted van.

Many Brits are making the same leap to save money on bills as the cost of living sees millions across the nation struggle.

Another woman who converted an old motor also shared her top tips DIY tips on keeping toasty as temperatures fall.

In a video posted to TikTok, the content creator showed a glimpse into the reality of nomad living.

“The first thing I do at night it put up my window covers, I made these – it’s Reflectix – and then I glued this fabric on there and then there’s command strips all around them,” she said.

“I’ll also put on a lot of layers, thermal pajamas and two pairs of socks.

“I use hand-warmers, they’re so nice and they stay warm all night – they’re a game changer.”

Meanwhile, one woman revealed she lives in a van and absolutely loves it because she can travel and save money.

Vin, who posts on social media under the username @notallwhowanderarelostt, said she doesn’t care that people call her “homeless”, and enjoys the lifestyle.

And, it doesn’t purely appeal to solo travellers.

A family of four had the same idea and ditched everything to live in a van.