Are you a doctor? Me neither. So why do we spend so much time obsessing over business decisions like we’re performing open-heart surgery? If I had to make a medical decision, I would really be in trouble. And that’s why I don’t. But guess what? A lot of medical decisions are made quickly.

I’ve worked in both giant corporations and scrappy startups. You know what sets them apart? In large companies, 99% of the time is spent worrying about the 1% of things that might go wrong. In small ones, 99% of the time is spent sprinting forward — because there’s no time to sweat the small stuff. Get moving or start dying (metaphorically). It’s that simple.

In essence, what I’m talking about is the difference between paralyzing risk management and bold risk acceptance. One keeps the wheels spinning; the other keeps the business moving.

I once wrote a LinkedIn post that simply said: “The biggest mistake you can make is being afraid to make one.” It’s something I remind myself of on tough days. Because no matter how chaotic it gets, what we do isn’t life or death — it’s business. And business requires momentum. It doesn’t require months of groupthink.

How do you keep the business moving?

1. Be ruthless, but thoughtful, about hiring

I worked at a company where closing a deal required six levels of approval. Six. Levels. Of. Approval. That’s not process — it’s pure bureaucracy and pain. As you grow, be intentional. Every hire should have a clear purpose and deliver real value. If you can’t answer these questions in a positive manner:

What does this role do ?

How does it help us grow?

Is it really a full-time position?

Would it be better to outsource it than keep it in-house?

…then don’t hire. You’re building a team, not a padded org chart.

2. Make the call at 51%

You don’t need 100% certainty to act. You don’t even need 60%. If you’re 51% sure — leaning ever so slightly toward one direction — that’s enough. It has to be. Waiting for perfection leads to paralysis. Move. Decide. Adjust later if needed. Deal with the fallout, if it comes. In my experience, the big scary “what-ifs” rarely happen. What does happen? Nothing — because no decision gets made.

3. Two days max

If it’s a decision that keeps your business running, it shouldn’t take more than a day or two. That includes tough calls like terminations. Sure, major events like acquisitions or IPOs deserve more deliberation. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all prophecy. But day-to-day? You’re stalling if it drags on. Every extra day adds uncertainty — and that’s a cost you don’t want. Let me tell you a secret: The decision you come to on day 30 is likely the same one you came to on day two. Try it sometime and see … or don’t, because that means you’re seriously delaying.

4. If you’re wrong? The world won’t end.

In most cases, the worst-case scenario is a loss of revenue. Not good — but not fatal either. As long as your decisions are ethical, you’ll live to fight another day. Don’t let fear of failure keep you frozen. Action beats inaction. Every time.

How to think less and do more

1. Build smart consensus

Get input from your team, but don’t let collaboration become a boomerang. Bounce ideas around, align direction, and then execute. Note, this does not mean that everyone has to agree. Quite the opposite. Use smart consensus to inform your decision. This isn’t picking curtains — it’s about moving the business forward. Stop polishing decisions and just ship them.

2. Get expert advice (but don’t marinate in it)

Need a legal opinion or some financial expertise? Great — get it. Find a lawyer. Hire an accountant. Use experts like a compass, not a crutch. Their guidance should help you move faster, not slow you down. You should get additional warm fuzzies relying on information provided by an expert who has seen the problem before. That should give you even less incentive to delay.

3. Trust your gut

Seriously. Your gut’s smarter than you think. I once ignored mine and joined a hot startup that felt “off.” Turns out, it was. The founders ended up under federal indictment. Your instincts are data, too. Learn to listen. When your gut is screaming, pay attention. Your first impression is often the correct one.

Time is the real currency

Time isn’t just money; it’s everything. You only get so much of it. Long, drawn-out decisions not only stall your business — they eat into your life.

When you take forever to make a call, you’re not just delaying growth — you’re delaying freedom, balance and personal progress. So don’t waste time trying to perfect every move. Businesses aren’t built on perfection. They’re built on momentum.

Ask yourself: What feels better — crawling or driving a Ferrari?

Start the engine. Let’s go.