Taylor Swift has joined hands with Google Games to tease her forthcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in the form of a Vault Puzzle, but fans want to know how to submit their answers as some appear to have experienced a glitch.

The Vault Puzzle appeared on Google on Saturday and fans in some regions of the world were met with the game on looking up for Taylor Swift on the search engine. If the speculations were to be believed, the Easter egg puzzle would reveal the titles included in 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Swifties have solved most of them already!

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

How to submit answers to Taylor Swift’s 1989 Vault Puzzle

If you’re struggling to solve the Vault Puzzle that’s beleived to reveal the titles of the songs included in TayTay’s next installment, here’s how to go about it.

Fans also have the option to share the solved puzzle on other platforms. You need to solve a total of 89 puzzles to get through 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Fans around the world have to collectively solve 33 million puzzles.

Google Games was glitching for some fans

The Vault Puzzle is said to be made available to fans around the world, but several of them complained about the game not working as it’s supposed to despite multiple attempts to solve it.

A couple of TikTok users could access the vault and the puzzles too, but their answers wouldn’t get submitted on Google.

Whereas, a few others couldn’t find the Vault Puzzle when they looked for Taylor Swift on Google. This could have been an issue with some fans based in regions where Google hasn’t rolled out the puzzle.

But, a technical glitch did cause hiccups when the Vault Puzzle was just launched. Google addressed the technical issue with a rather witty post on X, formerly Twitter, a couple of hours ago.

“Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don’t worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We’re in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon,” the post read.

Word puzzle leaves fans scratching their heads

It took multiple attempts for some fans to solve only a word puzzle as they appeared to struggle with the clues leading to the answers.

“Yeah – I’m not mature enough for this Taylor Swift Vault puzzles thing,” said one.

Another added: “Not me going full detective to answer Taylor Swift vault puzzles. Lol, does that make me a Swiftie?”

“Been doing these Taylor Swift vault puzzles on Google for the last 30 or 45 minutes, and wow, we are not even a third of the way to cracking this thing yet,” said one fan.