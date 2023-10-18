If you’re itching to understand yourself better, the 4 Colors Personality Test will you determine your ‘real’ traits.
Personality quizzes have become the go-to option for a better understanding of one’s personal life or career. Not only do these tests claim to tell you more about yourself, but some viral quizzes popularized as social media trends help you better define your relationship with a romantic partner too. While the Strawberry Question or matching Moon Phase trends are meant for couples, the different shades in the 4 Color Personality Test will shed light on your inner strengths and weaknesses.
How to take the 4 Color Personality Test
The 4 Color Personality test quiz is adopted by different websites, but most of them follow the same criteria to help you understand yourself better.
The participant is required to answer a set of questions framed around different personality types and depending on your final result you’ll be provided with a summary of the traits that match your personality the best. For instance, you can be asked if you go out of your way to help others or how you perceive a romantic relationship among other aspects.
Currently, the website My Personality Test has the True Colors Quiz for free. Once you’ve completed the test, you will receive the final result in the form of a color- red, green, yellow, or blue. You can also share the final result on different social media platforms.
Red, green, and yellow determine your ‘real’ traits
Here’s what each color in the 4 Colors Personality Test represents in terms of your personality traits:
- Blue – You’re the type of individual who remains calm even in the most stressful situations. You’re a compassionate person who genuinely cares for others. Aside from finding a balance within yourself, people with the Blue personality type are known for mediating situations between individuals.
- Red – Individuals with the Red personality type are believed to be outgoing, extremely passionate, and as well as known for their aggression. They boast the ability to be natural leaders and extremely social. They are said to be bold and confident, with strong opinions that they aren’t afraid to share.
- Yellow – Yello personality type is associated with optimism, creativity, and enthusiasm. People with these traits thrive in creativity and great imagination. They like to take on new challenges in life. Despite a great sense of humor, these individuals can be extremely sensitive to criticism.
- Green – A person with the Green personality type values their freedom and autonomy over all. They believe in self-preservation and growth, with a deep appreciation for the natural world. They like to call the shots with independent thought processes without any interference or direction.