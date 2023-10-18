If you’re itching to understand yourself better, the 4 Colors Personality Test will you determine your ‘real’ traits.

Personality quizzes have become the go-to option for a better understanding of one’s personal life or career. Not only do these tests claim to tell you more about yourself, but some viral quizzes popularized as social media trends help you better define your relationship with a romantic partner too. While the Strawberry Question or matching Moon Phase trends are meant for couples, the different shades in the 4 Color Personality Test will shed light on your inner strengths and weaknesses.

How to take the 4 Color Personality Test

The 4 Color Personality test quiz is adopted by different websites, but most of them follow the same criteria to help you understand yourself better.

The participant is required to answer a set of questions framed around different personality types and depending on your final result you’ll be provided with a summary of the traits that match your personality the best. For instance, you can be asked if you go out of your way to help others or how you perceive a romantic relationship among other aspects.

Currently, the website My Personality Test has the True Colors Quiz for free. Once you’ve completed the test, you will receive the final result in the form of a color- red, green, yellow, or blue. You can also share the final result on different social media platforms.

Red, green, and yellow determine your ‘real’ traits

Here’s what each color in the 4 Colors Personality Test represents in terms of your personality traits: