Your iPhone screen will look a lot different after Apple releases its new iOS 26 update this fall.

That’s why the tech giant is giving customers a preview of its new operating system, iOS 26, which will be the biggest change to the iPhone’s user interface design since 2013.

The redesign, called “Liquid Glass,” changes the look of the iPhone, replacing the buttons and user experience with translucent designs and more animated features. The concept lets the user see under the buttons while using them.

Expressive. Delightful. But still instantly familiar. Introducing our new software design with Liquid Glass. pic.twitter.com/8hA0q2aCTf — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 9, 2025

But the update isn’t fully ready to go. Apple wants public feedback on the design changes and user experience before the update is fully released.

How to try Apple’s new iOS 26

The public beta version was made available for preview on Thursday.

To begin, iPhone users sign up for Apple’s beta program on the company’s website.

Then open your iPhone and go to the Settings menu. Select General and look for Software Updates. There should now be an option for Beta Updates below it.

Select iOS 26 Beta and download.

