When Tiyale Hayes reflects on his journey from the DMV area — one of six children raised by a single mother — to becoming Executive Vice President for Insights at Black Entertainment Television (BET), he doesn’t just see personal success. He sees the power of authentic representation and community investment that has defined BET’s 45-year legacy.

“The fruit of your labor isn’t just what you achieve,” Hayes explains, drawing from lessons learned during his formative years at Hampton University. “It’s what you plant for others to harvest.” This philosophy has become the cornerstone of BET’s social impact strategy, transforming the network from an entertainment platform into a community catalyst that reaches millions of Black Americans daily.

The authenticity advantage

In an era where corporate social responsibility often feels performative, BET’s approach stands out for its genuine connection to community needs. Hayes co-leads the social impact team, along with Kimberly Paige (Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer), that works directly with community members and consumers, ensuring that every initiative reflects real-life experiences rather than boardroom priorities.

This authenticity pays real dividends. When a mother of an LGBTQIA+ youth reached out to thank BET for showing her daughter on television — providing what Hayes calls a “possibility model” — it underscored the network’s unique position as both a mirror and a beacon for diverse communities.

“We’re not just creating content,” Hayes notes. “We’re creating pathways for people to see and celebrate themselves and their potential.”

Strategic programming that moves markets

BET’s signature programs demonstrate how entertainment companies can drive meaningful social change while building brand loyalty. The Black Men’s Summit, for example, addresses critical issues facing Black men, from economic empowerment to mental health, creating space for courageous conversations often absent from mainstream discourse.

America in Black, their 60-minute news segment, fills information gaps left by traditional media, while Rap Lyrics on Trial tackles the intersection of music, culture and criminal justice — issues that directly impact their core audience.

These aren’t just feel-good initiatives. They represent strategic investments in community engagement that strengthen BET’s market position while simultaneously strengthening families and communities. When you authentically serve your audience’s needs, you build loyalty that transcends traditional advertising metrics. It’s no surprise that BET is not just the #1 network for African Americans but also ranked “Best in Class” across five major categories, including top network respecting Black viewers’ culture, according to a 2015 Brand Love study.

The partnership multiplier effect

Smart business leaders understand that impact scales through partnerships, and BET’s collaboration strategy offers a masterclass in leveraging relationships for community benefit. Their work with college alumni chapters to host galas creates multiple touchpoints with educated, influential community members while raising funds (and friends) supporting educational institutions.

The “College Hill” program and sponsored homecoming events tap into the cultural significance of our nation’s 101 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), reaching audiences at pivotal life moments when brand affinity forms lasting connections.

Perhaps most significantly, BET’s $25 million partnership with Paramount for “Content for Change” demonstrates how corporate collaboration can amplify social impact without diluting brand identity — a crucial consideration for any business looking to scale their community engagement efforts. Content for Change is a cross-brand initiative that harnesses the power of content creation to counter narratives that enable hate and stereotypes. It uses research, data and innovation to produce more accurate portrayals that positively influence the world.

Building tomorrow’s leaders today

The network’s corporate internship program exemplifies how companies can create sustainable impact while building talent pipelines. By providing opportunities for young professionals to gain experience in media and entertainment, BET addresses both immediate community needs and long-term industry diversification. BET offers paid internships to undergraduate and graduate students at different locations, including Washington DC, California, New York, Illinois and Georgia, just to name a few.

This approach creates what economists call “positive externalities” — benefits that extend beyond the immediate transaction. Interns gain valuable experience, the company accesses fresh talent and perspectives, and the broader community benefits from increased representation in media leadership. It’s a win-win situation.

Measuring what matters

Hayes’s role as EVP for Insights reflects BET’s commitment to data-driven impact assessment. Unlike traditional corporate social responsibility programs that rely heavily on feel-good metrics, BET’s approach emphasizes measurable community outcomes. A recent annual report highlighted voter registration and civic engagement, Black economic empowerment initiatives and mental health and wellness awareness.

This focus on insights rather than just outputs enables continuous program refinement and demonstrates return on investment (ROI) to stakeholders — a critical factor for sustained investment in social impact initiatives.

The entrepreneur’s takeaway

BET’s 45-year journey offers several actionable lessons for entrepreneurs, CEOs and industry leaders seeking to build meaningful community impact:

1. Start with authentic connection: Before launching any initiative or program, understand the community you serve. Authenticity isn’t a buzzword — it’s a commitment. It can’t be automated, manufactured or outsourced. It takes buy-in, time and trust.

2. Think beyond charity: The most sustainable social impact comes from initiatives that align business objectives with serving community needs. Look for win-win opportunities rather than one-sided giving. Don’t just give — build. Start with the end in mind. For instance, you might learn with/from the community about their urgent need for greater representation in media, government or industry. Then create social impact efforts (e.g., internships, practicum, fellowships) that serve as sustainable talent pathways.

3. Leverage partnerships strategically: Collaboration multiplies impact while sharing costs and risks. Look for values alignment, not just brand synergy.

4. Invest in measurement: Track meaningful outcomes, not just activities. This enables continuous improvement and justifies continued investment to stakeholders. Tell a story that goes beyond numbers — but always start with evidence.

5. Play the long game: Community impact requires sustained commitment. Quick wins matter, but lasting change happens through consistent engagement over time. Remember, real impact isn’t built overnight. BET’s success comes from hard work that gives rise to good work on behalf of those they serve.

As BET celebrates its 45th anniversary, Hayes, his team and colleagues continue building on decades of community investment. Their success demonstrates that businesses can drive meaningful social change while achieving commercial success — but only when that commitment comes from an authentic place.

For business leaders looking to make a lasting impact, BET’s blueprint offers a proven path: Understand your community deeply, serve their needs authentically, measure what matters, and stay committed for the long haul. The fruit of that labor, as Hayes learned at Hampton, benefits everyone.