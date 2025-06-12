Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Studies show that 70% of consumers prefer products developed with their feedback in mind, and 67% are more loyal to brands that seek their opinions. If you want to grow and retain your customer base, it’s time to embrace this goldmine of insight and convert feedback into strategies around it.

The challenge isn’t just collecting opinions; it’s knowing how to transform them into action. In this article, I will share six tips on how brands can turn their customers’ feedback into long-term success.

1. Tailor marketing offers

Customer feedback offers direct insights into consumer preferences and pain points, influencing the way you build marketing strategies and develop your product offerings.

According to recent statistics, when customers receive ads based on their activity, the product’s revenue grows by 38% and marketing spend efficiency by up to 30%. Meanwhile, only 32% of marketers personalise their advertising.

Take Amazon as an example. By analysing feedback and reviews, the company fine-tunes its marketing strategy, tailoring campaigns to specific customer segments. Their personalised product recommendations are based on browsing and purchasing history, thus staying relevant to each customer’s unique interests and preferences.

To make it work for your own business, start by setting up regular post-purchase surveys to gather preferences and suggestions. Use CRM and analytics tools to segment your audience by behavior, purchase history and feedback themes. Based on this data, create dynamic campaigns that speak to these segments – think emails with similar products or time-sensitive curated offers.

2. Better the customer journey

A smooth UX is a must. Almost half of all customers have stopped buying from a brand due to a poor digital experience, while 66% are happy to share personal data if it results in better service. Companies that prioritise UX can see a 42% increase in customer retention, a 33% rise in satisfaction levels and a 32% boost in sales.

Ryanair gets almost 2 million website visitors daily. Their UX team created open-ended surveys to better understand their typical customer’s journey — from searching for flights to booking extras. This process generated a huge database of insights that spotted potential areas for optimisation and opportunities for improvement.

Lesson learnt? Don’t just rely on tick-box surveys — open-ended questions like ‘How could our website be improved?’ offer a treasure trove that can uncover unmet needs or help with design decisions. The next step is adjusting your strategies based on recurring UX issues raised in customer feedback, whether that’s unclear pricing, clunky navigation or slow loading times.

3. Drive revenue by building on feedback

While only 21% of product managers currently use customer feedback as a primary data source, companies that do often see up to 30% higher profitability. Customer feedback pinpoints what’s working, helps to find out what went wrong and prioritises product features that matter.

Once you release new features, run quick surveys to get to know the impact on user experience and potential for further improvements. Next step is delving deeper: experience with customer development, online feedback sessions with loyal customers, “Suggest an idea” form on your website or app.

Be sure to analyse complaints related to lost time, money or inconvenience, as these pain points often drive revenue loss. Finally, make sure your product, sales and support teams have full access to customer insights, keeping feedback central to your product development.

4. Strengthen reputation

Featuring customer reviews and ratings on product pages can boost conversions by 34%, and showcasing recommendations can increase sales by up to 270%. Showcasing positive reviews not only strengthens your reputation but also can serve as a reference for other customers navigating the same market. Moreover, your existing customers can find useful tips and unexpected uses for your product from the experiences shared by other users.

Reviews don’t just protect your reputation — they educate your audience, increase trust and can even guide future product improvements.

Domino’s Pizza faced a reputation crisis after a video of their employees not using food properly went viral. Rather than dismissing the backlash, the company chose to come out with a bold campaign. They featured real customer reviews and revamped their pizza recipe, all while investing in digital tools to improve service.

To put this into practice, make it easy for customers to leave reviews post-purchase: emails, in-app chats, social media — whatever that will work. Add positive reviews to your product and make them visible right next to key call-to-actions. Always thank customers for praise and respond to negative comments, showing how you address complaints.

5. Boost web traffic

Reviews contribute a lot to organic traffic, enhancing SEO by adding fresh, keyword-rich content to your site. Businesses that collect and showcase reviews see up to a 45% increase in web traffic, and Google listings with 10+ reviews often experience a 15–20% boost. So, try to motivate your customers to leave Google and third-party reviews and use them in your content strategy by featuring them in social media, your website, blog posts, FAQs and landing pages. It’s also worth monitoring review platforms weekly to manage your online reputation.

If handled properly, customer feedback can become your business’s powerful armour. It can be used to refine your strategies, improve UX, change your product and even reshape your reputation. Turn your customers’ voices into brand actions, and see your business grow.