The fate of Rubicon rests in your hands. No pressure. Armored Core 6 is far more than just fun mech battles. It has a deep and branching story, with three whole different endings to unlock depending on the choices you make from mission to mission.

Maybe you’re unhappy with the first ending you got, or you just want to see all three endings for yourself. If you’re ready for the commitment, we’re here to walk you through how to unlock all three endings in Armored Core 6.

How to Unlock All Endings in Armored Core 6

To unlock every ending in Armored Core 6, you must play the game to completion at least three times. You can choose to pursue either the “Liberator of Rubicon” or “Fires of Raven” ending on either your first or second playthrough. Whichever ending you pick to do first or second will have no impact on unlocking the third ending.

However, to reveal the third (and some say “true”) ending of Armored Core 6, you must play New Game++. Yep, that’s two whole pluses. In a way, this is ideal if you’re looking to unlock all three endings for yourself anyway. New Game+ is the perfect place to go for whichever ending you missed the first time around.

Now let’s get into how to unlock each of the three endings.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for the end of Armored Core 6 lurk below… proceed at your own risk!

How to Unlock Liberator of Rubicon Ending in Armored Core 6

If you want to unlock the “Liberator of Rubicon” ending in Armored Core 6, you will need to side with Ayre throughout the main story. This mean selecting missions that Ayre offers in each chapter.

This ending can be completed in your first playthrough or New Game+ playthrough.

Here are all the missions you need to select in order to get the Liberator of Rubicon Ending:

Chapter 3 Missions:

Chapter 4 Missions:

Chapter 5 Missions:

In Chapter 5, you will be offered two missions that have a major impact on the path you take. For the “Liberator of Rubicon” ending, you will need to not only accept the “Eliminate ‘Cinder’ Carla” and its resulting missions, but defeat Handler Walter.

How to Unlock the Fires of Raven Ending in Armored Core 6

To pursue the “Fires of Raven” ending, you will need to side instead with Handler Walter and Cinder Carla. This means ignoring Decision Missions from Ayre or RLF, and instead opting into Missions from Handler Walter or Carla during the campaign.

This ending can be completed in your first playthrough or New Game+ playthrough.

Here are all the missions you need to select in order to get the Fires of Raven Ending:

Chapter 3 Missions:

Chapter 4 Missions:

Chapter 5 Missions:

After accepting the mission in Chapter 5 to Intercept the Corporate Forces, you will be tasked with fighting Ayre in one big boss fight. Be warned, the consequences for this choice are largely considered to be one of the worse endings for Armored Core 6.

How to Unlock Alea lacta Est Ending in Armored Core 6

This special ending for Armored Core 6 – which many consider to be the “true” or at the very least one of the best endings – can only be unlocked by playing New Game++. That means beating the game not once, not twice, but three times.

This ending can only be completed in New Game++.

Only on your new Game++ playthrough will you encounter a new “player” into the war over Coral and Rubicon. For this ending, you will want to side with ALLMIND, as missions will pop up which you won’t have encountered on a first or second playthrough.

Here are all of the ALLMIND missions you want to accept in order to unlock the “Alea lacta Est” ending for Armored Core 6:

Chapter 1 Missions:

Chapter 3 Missions:

Chapter 4 Missions:

Chapter 5 Missions:

During the “Reach the Coral Convergence” mission of Chapter 4, the following “Escape” mission that you encountered in your first two playthroughs will be replaced by a mission called “MIA”. From there, the final two missions of Chapter 5 will immediately following, ending with a final boss fight against ALLMIND itself.

Once ALLMIND is defeated, you will unlock the final and third ending, “Alea lacta Est”.

There you have it! To unlock all three Armored Core 6 endings will take quite the tenacity, but if you’re here for the Armored Core lore, completing all three playthroughs is a worthwhile experience.

