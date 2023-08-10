Short, Sharp Learning Instances

Have you ever found yourself nodding off in the middle of a training session? We’ve all been there. No matter how well-crafted and relevant the content is, sometimes it can feel like you’re wading through a never-ending sea of information. In today’s fast-paced world, time is more valuable than ever. That’s why shorter, more efficient learning experiences, called microlearning, are becoming the new norm—and guess what? They’re actually leading to more successful outcomes.

Learning From Lockdowns

We encourage our clients to keep training sections short where possible. Through our experience, we have learnt that this is essential for sustaining meaningful engagement and achieving successful learning outcomes. In light of the recent shift from face-to-face to virtual training (which has been accelerated by the events of the last few years), you’ve likely had to cut out a significant amount of content that wouldn’t be manageable in a digital format. So, why not take this experience as a lesson and apply it going forward?

By prioritizing shorter, more efficient, bite-sized chunks of content on specific topics, you can create a more engaging and successful learning experience using the microlearning approach.

Using Short Bursts Of Content To Create Pace

By using short bursts of content, there are many advantages. Firstly, the learner is more likely not to get distracted. Secondly, you can also knit these together to form longer training programs. Alternatively, for deliberately paced delivery, you can release new content in an episodic way over time. This approach may also work well to combat our ever-growing digital fatigue!

Microlearning is a highly effective way to provide performance support, or timely reminders, exactly when you need them. Some tasks at work aren’t frequently used on the job. Sometimes all the employee is looking for is a five-minute “helping hand” to do it—and then they’ll likely be self-sufficient to continue on their own.

How Can We Proactively Use These Techniques?

There are many ways you can adopt a microlearning approach to your learning experiences. We recommend you use a variety of styles and methods to keep momentum and to ensure the learner is constantly challenged and intrigued. Here are some examples that you could explore for your teams.

3 Great Ways To Use Microlearning To Your Advantage

1. The Use Of Learning “Nuggets”

Learning nuggets are short, high-impact bursts of formal, structured learning for ten mins or less. By placing a strong emphasis on the Learner Experience (LX), these bite-sized learning experiences ensure that the User Experience (UX) is top-notch, i.e., easy to use, visually appealing, relevant and useful to employees, many of whom will be “digital natives.” Think about creating consumer-grade learning which looks and feels as easy to engage with as the digital tools and experiences your learners are used to at home.

2. The “Search And Learn” Approach

For most people, this approach is how they learn, with the power of search at their fingertips. By breaking down a critical mass of resources and populating a dedicated search engine for digital learning content, you can provide your employees with a wealth of information that’s easily accessible and highly relevant. The key here is how you curate the right content so it’s easy for your learners to quickly find what they need. Whether you do this within your own platform or use a curator tool such as Filtered, think about your audience and carefully group content in a way that will make the most sense to them.

3. Embracing The Use Of “Nibbles”

We’re referring to seriously short, high-impact learning experiences based around one or two “components” such as a short page featuring a moving graphical “parallax” style approach or an interactive “mood board.” You can create curiosity and intrigue while delivering valuable information. By focusing on just one or two essential components, they ensure that learners get straight to the heart of the matter without getting overwhelmed. Furthermore, “nibbles” are ideal for sparking curiosity. They can serve as an introduction to a broader topic, enticing individuals to delve deeper and pursue further learning when they have the time.

Next Steps

Originally published at kineo.com.