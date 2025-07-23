Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can fake a handshake. You can fake a pitch.

You can’t fake a real smile.

I’m not talking about the “smile for the camera” look or the awkward half-smirk you throw your neighbor while grabbing the mail in a bathrobe.

I’m talking about the real thing. The kind that stops people in their tracks. That makes strangers feel safe. That turns a no into a maybe. That makes people remember you.

That smile?

That’s influence.

That’s currency.

That’s leadership.

Smiling is free. But it’s not cheap.

You don’t need a business degree or a black card to start shifting rooms.

All you need is your face.

Have you ever walked into a room where everyone looks like their dog died? It’s heavy. The energy sinks. But one real smile? The whole place lifts.

I’ve walked into million-dollar meetings with a $2 haircut and a $0 smile. And walked out with a signed deal. No gimmicks. Just presence. Just being human. A smile is proof you don’t need to be loud to be powerful.

Related: 7 Ways Body Language Speaks Louder Than Words

Confidence is cool. Kindness is cooler.

You want to stand out? Walk into a room with confidence and warmth.

That combo? Unstoppable.

People are drawn to energy. Not ego. A real smile says:

“I’m here. I’m grounded. And I’m glad to be with you.”

Whether you’re closing a deal or ordering an iced coffee, that smile tells the world you’re someone who’s not just in it to win. You’re in it with people.

That’s rare.

That’s magnetic.

You don’t need to sell harder. You need to connect faster.

A smile doesn’t mean you’re faking it

Let me be real.

Life’s not all showings, steaks and smooth sailing.

I’ve had days where everything blows up. Deals fall through. People walk away. Plans collapse.

You know what gets me through it? Not fake optimism.

Not denial.

A smile.

Because it reminds me:

I’m still here.

I’m still fighting.

I’m still choosing joy.

Smiling in the storm doesn’t mean you’re ignoring reality. It means you’re bigger than it.

A smile isn’t a mask. It’s a mindset.

I built a business with hustle. And a smile.

People ask me all the time,

“Rogers, what’s your secret sauce?”

It’s not fancy branding or paid ads. It’s relationships.

You can have the slickest brochure in Dallas, but if people don’t feel you, you’re toast.

I built my business by being the guy who showed up with a handshake, a smile, and a ridiculous amount of energy.

People don’t hire agents. They hire humans.

People don’t follow brokers. They follow leaders.

And leaders smile first.

Trust starts with the look on your face. Not the title on your card.

Smiles are contagious. Infect generously.

You want to shift a room? Smile. You want to build culture? Smile. You want to lead without saying a word? Smile.

Our brains are wired to mirror emotion. You smile, people smile back. That’s not a Hallmark slogan. That’s science.

Start being the one who flips the switch. Who sets the tone. Who shows up with light when everyone else brought clouds.

Your energy is either a gift or a drain. Choose wisely.

It’s better than kale. Seriously.

You can spend hundreds on supplements, or you can smile more. It lowers stress. Boosts immunity. Drops your blood pressure. Lengthens your life.

Even a fake smile can trick your brain into feeling better. I’ve tried all the anti-aging creams. Smiling works better. And it doesn’t clog your pores.

Want to feel better fast? Smile. Want to live longer? Smile more.

Smile when it’s hard

You don’t have to wait for the perfect day to crack a smile.

Waiting for the storm to pass? Nope. Smile in the middle of it. It’s not weakness. It’s strength.

I’ve had days where I lost the deal, the client, the plan. But I smiled anyway. My circumstances don’t get to boss around my spirit. Smile through the mess. Through the stress. Through the unknown.

Real smiles don’t come from perfection. They come from perspective.

Related: The Positive Effects of Smiling

Practice it!

Here’s your homework: Smile at five strangers today. No agenda. No follow-up. Just a smile.

Then look in the mirror. And smile at the person looking back.

Yeah, it might feel dumb. Do it anyway. We spend so much time beating ourselves up. Scroll culture. Comparison traps. But a smile, even just for yourself, is a form of grace.

Be kind to your face. You’ve survived a lot.

Make it your legacy

People won’t remember your listings or titles or cars. They’ll remember how you made them feel. They’ll remember if you made them laugh. If you lighten the load. If you saw them.

That’s the impact I want to leave.

For my family.

For my team.

For my city.

We don’t need more noise. We need more light. Let’s be the ones who lead with that.

Related: These 5 Body Language Secrets Could Put You on the Road to a Million Dollars

Smile first. Always.

You don’t need a reason. You don’t need permission.

Smile because you can.

Smile because it matters.

Smile because it opens doors even when everything else is locked.

It might not fix the problem. But it will change the energy.

And if you see me out in Dallas, I’ll be the one smiling first.

Let’s keep going.