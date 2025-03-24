Canadian voters have the opportunity to participate in what could be a very closely contested federal election. Here’s how Photo by Stephen MacGillivray / The Canadian Press

Article content Now that the writ has dropped and Canada is off to the polls, voters have the opportunity to participate in what could be a very closely contested federal election. Canada is divided into 338 ridings, each of which elects a member of parliament (MP). Voters in each riding cast a single vote for their preferred candidate. Here’s how to vote in the federal election.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE ARTICLES Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / SIGN IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors. THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK. Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favourite authors Don’t have an account? Create Account or Sign in without password New , a new way to login

Article content Photo by Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press Who qualifies to vote in the election? To vote in a federal election, you must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old on election day and be able to prove your identity and address. There are three ways to prove your identity. Show a photo ID issued by a Canadian government, federal, provincial or local (or an agency of that government) that has your photo, name and address (for example, a driver’s license).

Show two pieces of ID that have your name, with one that also has your address, for example a provincial health card and a utility bill.

If you have none of the above, you can declare your identity and address in writing at the polling station, as long as you have someone who is willing to vouch for you. That person must be able to prove their identity and address with the proper IDs. Many voters will be registered on the list known as the National Register of Electors. Created in 1997, the Register is a permanent, continually updated database of Canadians qualified to vote in federal elections. If you have voted in previous federal elections, you will be on the list. But if you aren’t registered yet, you can do so by visiting elections.ca.

First Reading Your guide to the world of Canadian politics. (Subscriber exclusive on Saturdays) By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of First Reading will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content However, it’s not necessary to be on the Register to vote. Canadians are permitted to opt out of it and not lose their right to vote. In that case, to get on the voting list people need to visit an Elections Canada office by 6:00 p.m. on the Tuesday before election day, or do so at a polling station on election day or at an advanced polling station. What documents do I need in order to cast a vote? You need to be able to prove your identity to be allowed to cast your vote. Other than your ID documents, it’s helpful to also take your “Voter Information Card” to the polling station. But it’s not required. The card simply connects you to your address and shows that you are a registered voter. It also states where to find your polling station and advanced polling station. Elections Canada mails voter information cards to everyone on the national register of electors shortly after an election is called. You should receive your voter information card about three weeks before election day. Voters who have opted out of the national register will not receive a card. That means they have to make an extra effort to find the location of their respective polling and advanced polling stations, as well as the dates and times when they can cast their vote.

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Always check your card when it arrives to ensure your name and address are correct. If not, you need to provide your updated information to Elections Canada. You could verify your correct address when bringing the required ID documents to your polling station. What if I didn’t receive my Voter Registration Card in the mail? If you’ve moved since the last election, it’s unlikely you will receive your Voter Registration Card at your present mailing address. That doesn’t mean you are not on the voter registration list if you have voted before. You just need to update your address with Elections Canada. You can also update your address online. Note that Elections Canada use several sources to update registrations. It can receive your new address from another government source such as the Canada Revenue Agency (if you checked the Elections Canada boxes on your tax return), your provincial/territorial department of motor vehicles or elections office. What if I’m not living in Canada on election day? If you will not be in Canada on election day, you must meet basic eligibility criteria to be able to cast a vote. You must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years old on polling day and have lived in Canada at some point in your life.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content You also need to be on the International Register of Electors. Similar to the database of Canadian voters living within the country, electors living abroad must be registered to vote. When a general election is called Elections Canada automatically sends a special ballot voting kit to all voters who are already on the International Register of Electors. If you’re not on it, you must complete and submit an application prior to the election. An application for a special ballot voting kit requires providing a copy of one of the following pieces of ID with your application for the kit: pages 2 and 3 of your Canadian passport, the front and back sides of your Canadian citizenship card or your birth certificate showing that you were born in Canada. Elections Canada recommends that you apply online. Once you are on the International Register of Electors, you must notify Elections Canada if you move while you’re abroad or return to Canada to live. What if getting to a polling station is difficult? Elections Canada is aware of the challenges voters face and rate polling stations suitable based on the following three key principles.

Advertisement 6 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Accessibility: polling places provide barrier-free access for persons with disabilities. Proximity: electors should be assigned a polling place that is within reasonable distance from their ordinary residence. Familiarity: electors should be assigned a polling place that they are likely to recognize because it has been used for another service to the public or in previous municipal, provincial, territorial or federal elections. During elections, you can find out if your polling place meets your accessibility needs by entering your postal code in our Voter Information Service. You can also call: 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935 (TTY). If your polling station is not accessible, you can vote at another one that is within your riding. To do so, contact your local Elections Canada office for more information. Finally, voters with accessibility challenges can vote by mail using a special ballot.

Article content