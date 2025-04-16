



Walking is considered one of the best forms of exercise for heart health. Researchers now say, it’s not just how much you walk but the pace at which you stride also counts when it comes to heart rhythms. A recent study published in the journal Heart suggests that not just walking but walking briskly and for sustained periods, may significantly lower the risk of developing heart rhythm disorders. These include atrial fibrillation, a common condition that causes an irregular and often rapid heartbeat; tachycardia, where the heart beats too fast; and bradycardia, where it slows down more than it should. In a large-scale study that looked at the walking pace and heart rhythm disorders of 420,925 participants of the UK Biobank, researchers found that people who walked at an average pace (3–4 miles per hour) or brisk pace (over 4 miles per hour) had up to a 43% lower risk of developing heart rhythm issues compared to slow walkers (under 3 miles per hour). Specifically, brisk walkers saw a 46% drop in risk for atrial fibrillation and a 39% lower risk for other arrhythmias. Participants who walked briskly were generally younger, more likely to be White and male, and had healthier lifestyles. They also displayed lower risk factors such as smaller waists, reduced body weight, better grip strength, and lower levels of metabolic risk factors, including blood fats, fasting glucose, and inflammation. The researchers also noted that 36% of the association between walking pace and heart rhythm abnormalities was influenced by metabolic and inflammatory factors. The association between walking pace and heart health was strongest among women, those under 60, non-obese individuals, those with high blood pressure, and those with two or more long-term conditions. Another notable finding was that spending more time walking at a brisk or average pace was associated with a 27% lower risk of heart rhythm abnormalities, while slow walking showed no such benefit in reducing the risk. “This study is the first to explore the pathways underpinning the association between walking pace and arrhythmias, and to provide evidence that metabolic and inflammatory factors may have a role: walking faster decreased the risk of obesity and inflammation, which, in turn, reduced the risk of arrhythmia,” the researchers wrote. The researchers caution that, as an observational study, it cannot prove cause and effect. They also note some limitations, including reliance on self-reported data and a study population that did not represent a wide range of ages and ethnic backgrounds.