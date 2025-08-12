‘Alien: Earth’: Key information • Date: Tuesdays from August 12

• US: Watch on Hulu and FX

• UK and elsewhere: Watch on Disney Plus

• Away from home: Use a VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual service from anywhere

Ripley spent four movies trying to keep the blasted things off our home world, but those pesky Xenomorphs are coming planetside anyway in Alien: Earth, the new Alien TV series. From acclaimed showrunner Noah Hawley, the show burst onto FX and Hulu on August 12, 2025.

The series takes place in the year 2120, two years before the original Alien and 16 years after the events of Alien: Covenant, so it’ll be interesting to see how it lines up with the existing franchise lore. When the deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of soldiers make a horrifying discovery that threatens our home planet… it’s aliens. You knew it was aliens, I knew it was aliens, but we need to keep some mystery in the synopsis, alright?

Related: Alien: The Xenomorph life cycle explained

The early reviews are in (including our very own mostly spoiler-free Alien: Earth review), and it’s looking like a fantastic return to form for the Alien franchise. Our reviewer described it as an “intelligent and thought-provoking bloodbath, and everything we ever wanted from an ‘Alien’ show,” while Empire called it “Andor for Alien.”

Is it deserving of such high praise? Find out for yourself — here’s how to watch Alien: Earth from anywhere in the world.

How to watch ‘Alien: Earth’

Alien: Earth premieres on August 12 at 8 pm ET on Hulu and FX in the US. For everyone else around the world, Alien: Earth will be available on Disney+ internationally from 8 pm PT (August 13 for the UK and Europe).

The debut will be a double-episode release, with the remaining six episodes dropping weekly after that for a total of eight episodes.

If you’re going to be out of the country when the show debuts, you can still watch it on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You’ll be able to connect to the service you’ve paid for, no matter where you are (on Earth, it won’t work in space, sorry).

There are loads of great VPN services out there, but if you’re looking for a recommendation, NordVPN is our top pick.

‘Alien: Earth’ trailers

There have been a bunch of smaller teasers in the run-up to release — which we documented in our Everything We Know About Alien: Earth guide — but the two main trailers both dropped recently.

We had the first official trailer on June 5, and then a haunting follow-up on July 17. You can see them both below:

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer | FX – YouTube Watch On

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer 2: Greener World | FX – YouTube

Watch On

‘Alien: Earth’ season 1 episode list

Alien: Earth Season One consists of eight episodes. We don’t have the episode title names yet, but we do know the release schedule. The show debuts with a double-episode launch, and each subsequent episode drops at weekly intervals (please note that international release times vary by country).

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

The full Alien: Earth release schedule is as follows:

Alien: Earth episodes 1 & 2 (Neverland & Mr. October) Tuesday, August 12 — 5 pm PT (US & Canada) Wednesday, August 13 — 1 am BST (UK/ROW)

Alien: Earth episode 3 (Metamorphosis) Tuesday, August 19 — 5 pm PT (US & Canada) Wednesday, August 20 — 1 am BST (UK/ROW)

Alien: Earth episode 4 (Observation) Tuesday, August 26 — 5 pm PT (US & Canada) Wednesday, August 27 — 1 am BST (UK/ROW)

Alien: Earth episode 5 (In Space, No One…) Tuesday, September 2 — 5 pm PT (US & Canada) Wednesday, September 3 — 1 am BST (UK/ROW)

Alien: Earth episode 6 (TBA) Tuesday, September 9 — 5 pm PT (US & Canada) Wednesday, September 10 — 1 am BST (UK/ROW)

Alien: Earth episode 7 (TBA) Tuesday, September 16 — 5 pm PT (US & Canada) Wednesday, September 17 — 1 am BST (UK/ROW)

Alien: Earth episode 8 (TBA) Tuesday, September 23 — 5 pm PT (US & Canada) Wednesday, September 24 — 1 am BST (UK/ROW)



‘Alien: Earth’ season 1 cast

(Image credit: FX)

Alien: Earth has a hefty cast list compared to your average Alien movie, which probably means a lot more people on the Alien buffet cart. The full Xenomorph tasting menu includes:

Sydney Chandler as Wendy

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh

Alex Lawther as CJ “Hermit”

Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier

Essie Davis as Dame Silvia

Adarsh Gourav as Slightly

Kit Young as Tootles

David Rysdahl as Arthur

Babou Ceesay as Morrow

Jonathan Ajayi as Smee

Erana James as Curly

Lily Newmark as Nibs

Diêm Camille as Siberian

Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins

Moe Bar-El as Rashidi

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani

We also know that the following actors will be playing as-yet unknown and/or unnamed roles:

Richa Moorjani

Karen Aldridge as a crew member aboard the crashed ship

Enzo Cilenti

Max Rinehart

Amir Boutrous as a crew member aboard the crashed ship

Victoria Masoma

Tom Moya

Andy Yu

Michael Smiley

Jamie Bisping

Tanapol Chuksrida