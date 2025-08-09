Arsenal will host Athletic Club at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 9, in their final pre-season fixture before the start of the 2025–26 Premier League season. The game will be part of the Emirates Cup, an annual competition first held in 2007.

This match will be Arsenal’s fifth and last pre-season outing, providing head coach Mikel Arteta with a final opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the Premier League opener against Manchester United. It will mark the first meeting between Arsenal and Athletic Club. The Basque side finished fourth in La Liga last season.



Kickoff time:

The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. UK time (12 p.m. ET) on Saturday.

Live Events



Broadcast and streaming information:The match will be broadcast live on Arsenal.com and the official Arsenal app. Fans can purchase a streaming pass for £4.99 through an early bird offer available until 9 a.m. UK time on Saturday, August 9. After that time, the price will rise to £6.99.Purchasing a pass provides access to the live stream and repeat showings every three hours following the match, including at 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. UK time. The stream will not be available to viewers in Spain.

Supporters intending to watch on mobile devices must ensure they have the latest version of the Arsenal app, version 8.1.7 on iOS or 11.11.10 on Android.

Competition context:

The Emirates Cup is traditionally hosted at Emirates Stadium and often features top international clubs. This year’s fixture against Athletic Club will serve as Arsenal’s final competitive preparation before entering the Premier League campaign.

Key notes:

Final pre-season match before Premier League begins

First meeting between Arsenal and Athletic Club

Stream available globally except in Spain

Early bird streaming pass available until 9 a.m. Saturday