BIG Brother is back in full swing and we already can’t get enough of the housemates, with some big personalities in the mix.

If you’ll be heading overseas, read on to find out how to watch Big Brother 2023 abroad.

1 Big Brother is finally back on our screens – here’s how to stream the show abroad

It’s been five years since UK viewers last tuned into Big Brother during its final run on Channel 5.

Now, after a switch of channels to ITV, the godfather of all reality TV shows is back on our screens with AJ Odudu and Will Best at the helm.

The new season has already provided us with some big characters and the buzzword ‘performative’ housemates who fans love to hate.

This week has seen fans ‘praying’ for Kerry’s downfall after she escaped eviction last week and rip into Hallie and her ‘fake apology’ as we wait to see who’ll be up this week.

That being said, some eagle eyed Big Brother live stream viewers spot a ‘gives away’ shock housemate up for eviction, with almost half the house up for the axe.

So if you’re jetting off soon, you won’t want to miss out on any of the action.

Anybody who’s tried to stream ITVX abroad will know that it’s not that simple: all the platform’s content is blocked from access outside of the UK.

However, there’s an easy workaround if you download a VPN such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

These clever tools work by routing your internet activity through a server that isn’t your IP address (most VPN brands have servers located in countries all over the world).

Don’t worry, that’s as geeky as we’re going to get: read on for simple instructions on how to watch Big Brother 2023 outside of the UK.

How to watch Big Brother 2023 abroad

Firstly, you’ll need to download a VPN such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN to whatever device you’ll be using to stream from ITVX.

Then, load the VPN and select a UK server.

After that, simply head to ITVX, search for ‘Big Brother’ and you should be able to watch with no trouble whatsoever!

Before you decide which to purchase, it’s definitely worth reading our best VPN service app – we’ve tested and reviewed a number of leading brands.

Read our explainer on how to watch ITV abroad for more information on streaming from the ITVX platform while you’re outside the UK.

For more ways to streaming geo-locked content, don’t miss our pick of the best VPNs for Netflix.

We’ve also got an explainer on how to watch UK TV abroad.