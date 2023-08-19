When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

There are plenty of great options for a free Women’s World Cup Final live stream tomorrow. That’s right; we can help you watch England vs. Spain online for free and in various languages too. Some nations have the game locked away behind a subscription service or cable paywall, but we’ve covered free options throughout the tournament. We can reliably set you up with viewing options from the UK, Spain, Mexico, Australia, Italy, Austria, and Germany. In the US, you’ll find the game on Fox, but you could use one of these free live streams instead.

If you’re not located in one of the countries with a free live stream, you’ll need to use a VPN (virtual private network); otherwise, your location will give you away, and you’ll be geo-blocked when trying to hit that play button. These apps allow you to select a different country to mimic a fresh location for your viewing device. They are also fantastic for improving online privacy and security at home and when using public WiFi. The amount of free sport it unlocks is probably our favorite use, though!

If you’re opting for one of the free Women’s World Cup Final live streams on the list below from the UK or Australia, you must sign in to watch England vs. Spain online for free. This only requires a quick email sign-up. The Spanish, Mexican, Italian, German, and Austrian options will let you watch immediately once you set your VPN to the local country and don’t require an email.

Women’s World Cup Final live stream quick links:

Don’t have a VPN? There’s a fantastic offer right now on the best VPN we’ve tested and have been using for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up Express VPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. Better yet, if you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you’d like to know more about the app and why it’s more than worth the cost, check out our detailed ExpressVPN review.





With its consistent performance, reliable security, and expansive global streaming features, ExpressVPN is the best VPN out there, excelling in every spec and offering many advanced features that makes it exceptional. Better yet, you can save up to 49% and get an extra three months for free today.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup Final from anywhere with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.

if you don’t have one. Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.

Turn it on and set it to a UK location.

Go to: BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

or Sign in with a UK postcode.

Watch the game.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup Final in the USA

Fox and Fox Sports 1 have the rights to the Women’s World Cup live streams in the US. So if you have those channels on your cable package, you’re all set. However, if you’re a cord-cutter and want to access these cable channels temporarily, you could opt for a service like Sling Blue or Fubo TV. Sling is usually $40 a month, but your first month is currently cut to $20, and you can cancel anytime. Fubo TV is much more expensive at $75 a month, but you can get a 7-day free trial before moving onto a rolling one-month rolling deal.

Or, if you have a VPN, you can watch for free if you hop on over to the UK and enjoy their free coverage on the BBC or ITVX as described above.





Fubo is one of the lesser-known streaming services, but it’s worth considering for those who love entertainment and non-traditional sports programming. It’s pricey, but there is currently a 7-day free trial, so you can take it for a spin first.

There are three options for watching England vs. Spain with Spanish commentary (and Australia vs. Sweden on Saturday), depending on where you are. In the US, you can watch in Spanish on Peacock’s cheapest tier, which is just $5.99 a month, and you can cancel at any time. Note for anyone else in the US; there’s no English commentary option on Peacock.

In Spain, the game will be shown free of charge on RTVE. If you’re not in Spain, though, you can use a VPN as described above for the UK live stream to access this Spanish site instead (you’ll be geo-blocked otherwise). Set it to Spain and head to RTVE, and you’re ready to watch the game in Spanish. There’s a similar option in Mexico, as the game will be free on Vix.

The VPN with RTVE/Vix option is fantastic for Spanish-speaking fans in Central and South America, where we’re seeing the game locked behind paywalls in many countries (Mexico aside, at least). So if you don’t have a free local live stream, this might be ideal.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup final for free in Spain

You won’t have to pay a cent to watch Spain vs. England in Spain itself as the game will be freely broadcast on RTVE. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CET, but coverage on RTVE starts at 11:15 a.m.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup final for free in the UK

In the UK, the game kicks off at 11 a.m. BST, and you can choose between two free streaming options. The BBC coverage on iPlayer and BBC 1 on TV begins at 9:45 a.m. On the ITVX streaming service, or ITV 1 on TV, coverage will start at 9:25 a.m. ITV will have a few ad breaks, whereas the BBC will have continuous coverage. Pick your preferred commentary/panelist team, and enjoy!

Upcoming games

Women’s World Cup Final

Sunday, August 20

England vs. Spain – 6 a.m. ET, 11 a.m. BST, 12 p.m. CET, 8 p.m. AEST

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.