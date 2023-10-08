The hosts go into the tournament as favourites for the 50-over title and with good reason, though that in itself brings with it plenty of additional pressure.

It is now 12 years since India last won this tournament, with two semi-final exits since then, and anything other than Rohit Sharma and his side going all the way would be viewed as a failure among the home fans.

Australia know exactly what it takes to deliver on the biggest stage, having lifted this trophy five times, and a victory over India would be a major statement at the start of their latest bid to become world champions once again.

Where to watch India vs Australia

Read More

TV channel: In the UK, England vs New Zealand will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage beginning at 9am BST ahead of the match starting at 9:30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.