When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Indy 500, or the Indianapolis 500, is officially back for its 108th race. We’ll show you everything you need to know about how to watch the Indy 500 live stream. Better yet, we’ve found a way for you to enjoy the entire race for free.

It’s a packed Sunday for racing fans around the world. The Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix and the MotoGP Gran Premi de Catalunya take place in the morning, and the Indy 500 picks up just hours later in the early afternoon. Set in Speedway, Indiana, the event spans 500 miles (or 200 laps) around the track of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Josef Newgarden won the race in 2023 and will return this year to compete again.

We’ve put together all of the necessary details on tuning into the Indy 500, which typically lasts 2-3 hours from the time the green flag is waved. Keep reading to learn cable and live streaming options for the iconic race and how to use a VPN to access the UK’s free Indy 500 live stream.

2024 Indy 500 live stream quick links

How to watch the Indy 500 in the US

The Indy 500 will air on NBC and its streaming counterpart, Peacock, on Sunday in the US. Coverage will kick off at 11 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. ET. The actual race is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET. Peacock subscriptions start at $5.99 for the ad-supported plan, but you can upgrade to Premium Plus for an ad-free experience for $11.99 a month.



Peacock Premium (Monthly Plan)



Peacock is a streaming service featuring NBCUniversal TV shows, movies, original series, live sports, and news programs. Prices start at just $5.99 a month on one-month deals, with further discounts available on annual plans.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the UK

In the UK, the Indy 500 will air on Sky Sports F1 and NOW TV. Sky memberships vary in price, and NOW TV allows you to sign up for either a day pass (£14.99) or a monthly membership (at £34.99 a month). However, a late development is a real win for motorsport fans today as Sky is also showing the full Indy 500 live stream, for free, on its YouTube channel.

This free YouTube version is blocked for anyone outside of the UK, but you can use a VPN to get around this and enjoy a free Indy 500 live stream from anywhere. We’ll show you how just below.

How to watch the Indy 500 from anywhere

If you’ll be traveling outside the US or UK during the Indy 500, you can still access channels showing the race via a VPN (virtual private network). VPNs allow you to temporarily change your virtual location so that you can access your usual websites and apps (and get some added internet privacy, to boot). Our go-to VPN rec is ExpressVPN since it’s easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can check out our ExpressVPN review for additional information.

How to watch a free Indy 500 live stream with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.

Install it on the device you’re using to watch the race.

Turn it on and set it to the UK.

Head over to the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Watch on the live sections of the sites.

Race start: Today, 12:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 a.m. AWST (next-day).



ExpressVPN Plan



With its consistent performance, reliable security, and expansive global streaming features, ExpressVPN is the best VPN out there, excelling in every spec and offering many advanced features that makes it exceptional. Better yet, you can save up to 49% and get an extra three months for free today.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.