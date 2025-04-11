The 2025 INDYCAR season returns with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, bringing high-speed action to the streets of Long Beach. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Long Beach? What time does the race start?

The third race of the 2025 INDYCAR season will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 13th, 2025.

Where is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach?

The race will take place on a street circuit in downtown Long Beach, California. The circuit is roughly 2 miles long and features 11 turns.

How can I watch INDYCAR Long Beach? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Acura Grand Prix race will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR Long Beach?

The 2025 INDYCAR Long Beach race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Schedule

Friday, April 11

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1: 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, April 12

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2: 11:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying: 2:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, April 13

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up: 12:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: 5:30 p.m. ET (FOX)