The INDYCAR Series returns to “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet” for the doubleheader weekend, featuring the Synk 275 and Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway? What time do the races start?

The Synk 275 will start at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12th, 2025. The Farm to Finish 275 will start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13th, 2025.

Where is INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway?

The races will take place at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. With laps that take under 18 seconds, the track is a .875 mile tri-oval that drives like a superspeedway. The races will each consist of 275 laps over 245.85 miles.

How can I watch INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Synk 275 and Farm to Finish 275 will both be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway?

The 2025 INDYCAR Synk 275 and Farm to Finish 275 races will be available to be streamed live on the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR at Iowa Speedway Schedule

Friday, July 11

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice – 3:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, July 12

NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifications – 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

NTT INDYCAR Series Synk 275 – 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, July 13

NTT INDYCAR Series Farm to Finish 275 – 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

