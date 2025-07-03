The INDYCAR Series returns to one of its most technical and scenic venues, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Honda Indy 200. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio? What time does the race start?

The next race of the 2025 INDYCAR season will start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6th, 2025.

Where is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio?

The race will take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. The track is a 2.258 mile, 13-turn natural terrain road course. The race will consist of 90 laps over 216 miles.

How can I watch Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio?

The 2025 INDYCAR Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race will be available to be streamed live on the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Schedule

Friday, July 4

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice 1 – 4:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, July 5

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice 2 – 10:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifications – 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 6

NTT INDYCAR Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – 1 p.m. ET (FOX)