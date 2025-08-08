The INDYCAR Series shifts northwest to Portland for the BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway, a fan-favorite on the schedule and one of the fastest, most technical road courses on tour. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Portland? What time do the races start?

The BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10th, 2025.

Where is INDYCAR Portland?

The BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland will take place at Portland International Raceway. The 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course is relatively flat but contains several spots for passing opportunities, including a quick chicane at the end of the frontstretch, a hard-braking right-hander (Turn 7) leading onto the sweeping backstretch, and a three-turn complex leading back onto the frontstretch. The race will consist of 110 laps over 216 miles.

How can I watch INDYCAR Portland? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR Portland?

The 2025 INDYCAR BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland will be available to be streamed live on the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Portland Schedule

Friday, August 8th

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice 1 – 5:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, August 9th

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice 2 – 12 p.m. ET (FS1)

NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifications – 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

NTT INDYCAR Series Final Practice – 8:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, August 10th

NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland – 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

