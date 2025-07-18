The INDYCAR Series heads north to the streets of Toronto for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, a staple on the calendar and one of the most scenic and challenging temporary circuits. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Toronto? What time do the races start?

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto will start at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 20th, 2025.

Where is INDYCAR Toronto?

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto will take place on the streets of downtown Toronto. The Exhibition Place circuit offers 11 turns over 1.786 miles, with great views of downtown Toronto. The race will consist of 90 laps over 161 miles.

How can I watch INDYCAR Toronto? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR Toronto?

The 2025 INDYCAR Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto will be available to be streamed live on the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Toronto Schedule

Friday, July 18

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice 1 – 3 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, July 19

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice 2 – 10:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifications – 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 20

NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

