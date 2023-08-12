When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

In case you haven’t heard, the Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte fight has been canceled because the latter violated competition rules by failing a drug test. However, the show must go on, so the “Nordic Nightmare” Robert Helenius will take Whyte’s place. This card should deliver if you’re still looking for a hot fight night. We’ll show you how to watch Joshua vs. Helenius live streams in the US, UK, Canada, and elsewhere.

The PPV will stream live on DAZN from the O2 Arena in London. The fight will show locally in most regions where DAZN is available for no added fee, but some subscriptions are a bit cheaper than others. You can use a VPN if you live in a country that isn’t airing the fight.

How to watch Joshua vs. Helenius live stream from anywhere

DAZN will show Joshua vs. Helenius in most regions. The fight doesn’t require an added PPV fee on top of the monthly subscription, which you can get for mildly varying prices in the US ($19.99), the UK (£9.99), and Canada (CAD$24.99). The sports-first streaming service is also available in Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Brazil, and Japan. You can join and subscribe on a rolling one-month contract, so you’re free to cancel it after the fight, should you wish.

If DAZN shows the fight in your region, you’ll only find meager savings by hopping borders for the cheapest subscription available. For penny pinchers or those in regions that don’t have access to DAZN, using a VPN is the best way to watch Joshua vs. Helenius live. We’d recommend the UK stream, as it’s the cheapest.





DAZN is a sports streaming service with live and on-demand content, including exclusive boxing matches. It’s also available in a vast amount of countries around the world. Take a look via the link, as you might not even need a VPN to enjoy the action if your country made the cut.

Don't have a VPN? The best VPN we've tested and used for years is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked.





ExpressVPN is the best VPN out there, excelling in every spec and offering many advanced features that makes it exceptional.

How to watch Joshua vs. Helenius with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.

if you don’t have one. Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.

Turn it on and set it to a UK location.

Go to: DAZN . Sign up for an account with a UK postcode and payment method.

. Sign up for an account with a UK postcode and payment method. You can watch the event online or via the DAZN app, available on most streaming devices, consoles, and smart TVs.

When: August 12, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST / 8 p.m. CEST / August 13, 4 a.m. AEST.

What happened to Joshua vs. Whyte?

Anthony Joshua was originally scheduled to fight Dillian Whyte, but Whyte failed the customary drug test just ahead of the weigh-in. Whyte’s fate is hotly debated, with many pundits calling for an indefinite ban.

Whyte reportedly contended the result by noting that this was an optional drug test he agreed to, conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association. He notes how odd the agreement would be for someone knowingly taking drugs. As such, the boxer is calling foul on the result, claiming he never took the drug VADA claimed he tested positive for. Notably, Whyte was subject to a similar mishap in 2019 and later cleared his name. However, he served a two-year ban from 2012 to 2014 for drug use, a ruling that was ultimately upheld and uncontested.

The show promoters worked quickly to substitute Robert Helenius. Joshua vs. Helenius and all the undercard bouts will commence on schedule at the O2 Arena.

Joshua vs. Helenius fight schedule

Here are all the fights happening before the main event. The undercard begins at 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST.

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius (Heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean (Heavyweight)

Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong (Heavyweight)

Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell (Super-lightweight)

George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel (Middleweight)

Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman (Featherweight)

Maiseyrose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg (Super-flyweight)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.