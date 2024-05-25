When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

It’s good news for Little Monsters — Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball is finally available to watch at home. The concert film will premiere on HBO on Saturday night, and we’ll show you everything you need to know about how to watch it with or without cable.

The concert depicts Lady Gaga’s most recent touring venture, the Chromatic Ball Tour, which was a globe-trotting success spread from July to October 2022. The concert film was recorded in front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles during Gaga’s 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. The film will include Gaga hits like “Stupid Love,” “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Rain On Me,” and “Shallow,” among other iconic songs. In addition to starring in the special, Gaga also directed, produced, and created it.

Whether you’re hoping to watch Chromatica Ball for the first time or you caught it in person on tour and want to relive the magic, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve outlined all the ways to watch the special in over a dozen countries.

How to watch Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball in the US

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball will premiere on HBO on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET. For those without cable, the concert film will become available on Max at the exact same time. Subscriptions for Max, HBO’s streaming counterpart, start at $9.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Users can upgrade to ad-free for $15.99 a month.



Max with ads (Monthly Plan)



Formerly HBO Max, now just Max, this streaming service is the US home of premium content from HBO and Warner Bros.

How to watch Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball in Canada

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball will air on Crave in Canada. Crave subscriptions start at $9.99 a month.

How to watch Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball in Australia

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball will stream on Stan in Australia. Stan subscriptions start at $12 a month and come with a 30-day free trial.

How to watch Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball in the UK

According to a Warner Bros. release, the release of Chromatica Ball in additional territories (including the UK), are to be announced. As of right now, no streaming service in the UK will carry the concert film. The UK doesn’t have HBO Max or Max, although they’re hoping to roll out Max in the UK at some point in the next few years.

How to watch Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball in other countries

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball will be available to stream on Max in several countries in addition to the US. Latin America and the Caribbean, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Spain are just a few of the regions that will have access to the concert film on Max Saturday night (or early Sunday morning, in some regions). Chromatica Ball will stream in select other countries on various streaming services, including HBO Max and HBO GO.

How to watch Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball from anywhere

If you live in a country with Max but you’ll be traveling away from home when Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball premieres, you can keep up with your subscription using a VPN (virtual private network). In addition to boosting your online privacy, VPNs allow you to temporarily alter your device’s virtual location so you can keep up with your usual websites and apps from anywhere.

If this sounds like it might be a good fit for you, our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN. It’s an easy-to-use VPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can check out our ExpressVPN review for additional details.



ExpressVPN Plan



ExpressVPN is a VPN service with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.